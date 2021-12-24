Not long to go now before the Boxing Day football fixtures get underway, and our betting expert, pumped full of turkey and mince pies already, is on hand to share some free football Acca tips for Sunday’s games. On top of that, find out how you can Bet £10 and Get £30 at Betfred this Christmas.

What are the Boxing Day Football Fixtures?

Despite three games being called off due to COVID breakouts, the Premier League is still serving up a host of great matches for fans this Boxing Day.

For a complete listing and scheduled kickoff times see below:

Manchester City vs Leicester City at 15:00 BST

vs Leicester City at 15:00 BST Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace at 15:00

vs Crystal Palace at 15:00 Norwich City vs Arsenal at 15:00

at 15:00 West Ham vs Southampton at 15:00

vs Southampton at 15:00 Aston Villa vs Chelsea at 17:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford at 20:00

The teams highlighted in bold in the above Boxing Day Premier League fixture list are the teams that make up our 5-leg set of 10/1 Boxing Day Acca tips.

Sportslens 10/1 Boxing Day Football Acca at Betfred

Below, you’ll see an image of the betting slip containing our Boxing Day football Acca as created at Betfred.

Betting on the above selection of winning teams in time for lunchtime on Boxing Day provides odds of approximately 10/1 – and a return of £106.36 on a £10 stake at Betfred.

Boxing Day Football ACCA Tips

For more on our Boxing Day Premier League Football Accumulator, see below.

Manchester City vs Leicester City – City to win at 2/11

In recent years, there’s no doubting that Brendan Rodgers Leicester City have proven to be a bit of a bogey team for Manchester City. The teams are locked at 2-2 for wins since 2020.

In our experience, however, a winning Acca tends to come from a place of form and, unless Manchester City’s array of stars end up having one too many shandies at the Xmas party the night before the match, the fact that Leicester haven’t won any of their last five away games and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak should tell you all you need to know.

Manchester City 3-1 Leicester

Norwich City vs Arsenal – Arsenal to win at 4/9

Noriwch City have only won one game at Carrow Road all season and have lost six of eight played there. Dean Smith’s team is also on a run of five games without a win in all competitions (three defeats; two draws).

Arsenal, on the other hand, winning four consecutive games in all competitions and scoring 14 goals in the process.

Provided this game goes ahead (there are murmurs of COVID coming from the Norwich camp this evening), expect Arsenal to record a routing Boxing Day win to keep their push for UEFA Champions League qualification alive.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace – Spurs to win at 8/11

Besides surrendering a 0-3 defeat to Stade Rennais in the Europa Conference League by proxy when they were unable to field enough players to play the match, Spurs have looked exceptionally good under new manager Antonio Conte since suffering that embarrassing defeat to Muru Murska Sobota. Spurs have won three of their last four games, with the other result being a draw agaisnt high-flying Liverpool. Korean sensation Heung-min Son has been in particulary exhilirating form.

London rival Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have only won one game away from home all season, have only one won one of their last six games in all comps, and haven’t beaten Spurs in the last five games played between the two sides.

Spurs to win – 2-0.

West Ham United vs Southampton – West Ham to win at 17/20

Both of these sides have been poor in recent weeks. West Ham haven’t won in four attempts. Southampton haven’t won is six attempts.

However, with the Hammers having home advantage, coupled with the fact that Southampton have failed to beat West Ham in any of the last four games played, we’re backing David Moyes team at 17/20.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford – Brighton to win at 19/20

Brighton fans will have their fingers crossed for a bit of a mini-Christmas miracle come Boxing Day: their team hasn’t won a game in 13 attempts! Disappointing after such a strong start to the 2021-22 campaign. But, of late, the team just can’t buy a win.

Brentford have been in slightly better form recently, picking up two wins and a draw in their last five games played. So, on form, you could be forgiven for picking Brentford…

But we’re backing Santa to grant those long-suffering Brighton fans their first win in 14 attempts when Brentford visit the AMEX Community Stadium.

Our predicition is that Brighton’s Neal Maupay (6 goals) rustles the back of the net and Brighton edge out a close one, 1-0.

