Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday: Back Our 36/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Ready for Wednesday’s action, we have compiled a three-leg accumulator with cracking odds of roughly 37/1. With fixtures from across Europe, take a look at our tips below, and how customers who are yet to sing up to Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet.

Three selections make up our Wednesday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 37/1. A £10 stake would return around £370 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday

Below you will find our three selections for Wednesday’s accumulator.

Liverpool vs Villarreal – Liverpool to Win and Both to Score – 17/10

Wednesday night’s first leg of the Champions League semi-final sees underdogs Villarreal pitted against tournament favourites Liverpool.

Unai Emery’s men have shocked the footballing world on more than one occasion this season having swept aside Juventus and Bayern Munich in previous rounds, and will be looking to cause another huge upset to reach a first ever Champions League final.

However, Liverpool have been one of, if not the best team in the world this season. They will cause Villarreal all sorts of problems if their front three is firing, and despite the Yellow Submarine’s stubborn back line, we are tipping Liverpool to get the win here in an exciting match up.

Two sides who have endured frustrating results as of late, Middlesbrough welcome Cardiff to the Riverside on Wednesday evening.

The home side could still be in contention for a play-off spot if they get their season back on track, but a five-game winless run has left Boro fans feeling deflated as the season draws to a close. They have lost their last four games on home turf across all competitions, failing to score any goals in that run.

Meanwhile Cardiff will be safe for another season but a poor campaign sees them near the bottom of the table. They have lost their last three games and four of their last five. To make matters worse, they are also on a run of back-to-back goalless outings.

With both teams misfiring recently, we’ve opted for a low scoring fixture.

Atalanta vs Torino – Draw – 3/1

Atalanta have already suffered nine defeats in the league this season – the last time they were defeated on more occasions was four years ago, when they finished seventh. An uncharacteristically sluggish run of form has left them outside the European places.

Torino have struggled to make any impact themselves this campaign, but an unbeaten run of four games proves they are still a hard team to beat.

Given Atalanta’s unfavourable home record this season, we’ve selected a draw for this match.

Wednesday Accumumlator – 33/1 with Virgin Bet