Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News football accumulator betting tips wednesday 27 april 2022

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday: Back Our 36/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Updated

4 hours ago

on

liverpool vs west ham live stream - Diogo Jota

Ready for Wednesday’s action, we have compiled a three-leg accumulator with cracking odds of roughly 37/1. With fixtures from across Europe, take a look at our tips below, and how customers who are yet to sing up to Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet.

Three selections make up our Wednesday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 37/1. A £10 stake would return around £370 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Virgin Bet are offering new customers a fantastic welcoming offer – simply place a £10 qualifying bet and you’ll receive £20 in free bets.

Just follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem yours.

Best Football Betting Offers

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday

Below you will find our three selections for Wednesday’s accumulator.

Liverpool vs Villarreal – Liverpool to Win and Both to Score – 17/10

Wednesday night’s first leg of the Champions League semi-final sees underdogs Villarreal pitted against tournament favourites Liverpool.

Unai Emery’s men have shocked the footballing world on more than one occasion this season having swept aside Juventus and Bayern Munich in previous rounds, and will be looking to cause another huge upset to reach a first ever Champions League final.

However, Liverpool have been one of, if not the best team in the world this season. They will cause Villarreal all sorts of problems if their front three is firing, and despite the Yellow Submarine’s stubborn back line, we are tipping Liverpool to get the win here in an exciting match up.

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff – Under 1.5 Goals – 12/5

Two sides who have endured frustrating results as of late, Middlesbrough welcome Cardiff to the Riverside on Wednesday evening.

The home side could still be in contention for a play-off spot if they get their season back on track, but a five-game winless run has left Boro fans feeling deflated as the season draws to a close. They have lost their last four games on home turf across all competitions, failing to score any goals in that run.

Meanwhile Cardiff will be safe for another season but a poor campaign sees them near the bottom of the table. They have lost their last three games and four of their last five. To make matters worse, they are also on a run of back-to-back goalless outings.

With both teams misfiring recently, we’ve opted for a low scoring fixture.

Atalanta vs Torino – Draw – 3/1

Atalanta have already suffered nine defeats in the league this season – the last time they were defeated on more occasions was four years ago, when they finished seventh. An uncharacteristically sluggish run of form has left them outside the European places.

Torino have struggled to make any impact themselves this campaign, but an unbeaten run of four games proves they are still a hard team to beat.

Given Atalanta’s unfavourable home record this season, we’ve selected a draw for this match.

Wednesday Accumumlator – 33/1 with Virgin Bet

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
6 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

 

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens