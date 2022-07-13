Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News football accumulator betting tips wednesday 13 july 2022

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday 13th July 2022: Back Our 7/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
zumb0cabs7wfsol19dmz

Ahead of Wednesday’s footballing action across the MLS we have picked out three fixtures for a 7/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Wednesday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 7/1. A £10 stake would return around £90 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Virgin Bet are offering new customers the chance to get £20 worth of free bets upon signing up.

Simply place a £10 qualifying bet , and you’ll receive £20 in free bets in return.

Just follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem yours.

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

 Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

Already claimed Virgin Bet’s bonus? Check out some more free bets from the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday

Atlanta United vs Real Salt Lake – Atlanta United to win @ 10/11 on Virgin Bet

Atlanta United are looking to bounce back from a four-game winless streak in the MLS at home to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday and will need to be at their best to overcome the Western Conference contenders.

Gonzalo Pineda’s side haven’t secured three points in almost a month of domestic action, with their last victory coming on June 19 against Inter Miami thanks to a goal and an assist each from Josef Martinez and Luiz Araujo.

This will mark the first meeting between the pair since May 2019, when Real Salt Lake ran away 2-1 winners thanks to a 94th minute winner from Jefferson Savarino.

We’re tipping Atlanta to use the 12th man to their advantage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia and pick up a vital league victory.

Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC – Chicago Fire to win @ 8/13 on Virgin Bet

Erza Hendrickson’s Chicago Fire are rock bottom of the Eastern Conference in the MLS and desperately require an injection of willpower to grind out a win against Toronto FC at home.

Toronto aren’t doing much better than their opponents in comparison, sitting just two points above Chicago and just two places above the bottom of the standings.

The Canadians haven’t won in their last three outings, compared to Chicago’s drought of two losses since their 1-0 victory at home to the Philadelphia Union in June.

Toronto managed a 3-2 win against the Fire back in May after Alejandro Pozuelo’s second-half double inspired a hearty comeback from Bob Bradley’s men, but we’re going with Wednesday’s hosts to take the spoils this time around.

FC Dallas vs New York City FC – NYCFC to win @ 7/4 on Virgin Bet

New York City FC are unbeaten in their last three games, managing 4-4 and 2-2 draws against FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United respectively alongside a 4-2 win against the New England Revolution in their last outing.

FC Dallas are without three points in their last five MLS games, with their last victory coming at the end of May against Orlando City and have dropped to fourth in the Western Conference.

NYCFC are third in the East, behind only Philadelphia and rivals New York Red Bulls but have games in hand over the pair which could see Nicholas Cushing’s side go top of the league at the end of the night.

We’re tipping the visitors to come away with three points in Texas.

Check out the best football betting sites here!

Combined odds for Wednesday accumulator – 7/1 on Virgin Bet

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens