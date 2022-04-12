Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News football accumulator betting tips wednesday 13 april 2022

Football accumulator betting tips today including Champions League & Australian A-League

Updated

9 seconds ago

on

Virgin Bet Weekly Acca Promotion

We’ve put together another fantastic acca for you this Wednesday, including matches from both the Champions League and the Australian A-League. If you like what you see, place the bet at Virgin Bet, where they’re offering a free acca to all gamblers placing 2+ accas over the course of a week.

Use our acca tip and you’ll receive odds of approximately 15/2, meaning a £10 bet could see you winning around £86, including your initial stake (Odds subject to change).

If you place this acca at Virgin Bet, you’ll also be able to claim their fantastic welcome bonus, worth up to £60, plus you’ll find several other great promotions waiting to be claimed.

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Virgin Bet are giving all new customers a fantastic bonus. Simply make a £10 qualifying bet and you’ll receive £20 in free bets to use in the sportsbook.

Signing up for an account with Virgin Bet is incredibly simple – just follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today

Wednesday isn’t the most packed day of football action, but we’ve still managed to come up with an acca for you, which you can check out below.

Accumulator tip 1 – Liverpool vs Benfica (Champions League)

Back Liverpool to win @ 5/19 with Virgin Bet

This really isn’t the most adventurous of bets, as most agree that Liverpool will easily overcome Benfica in the second leg. Quite simply, Benfica don’t have the quality to compete with Liverpool, plus Anfield has been turned into something of a fortress by Jurgen Klopp’s side. You can back Liverpool to win at 5/19.

Accumulator tip 2 – Atletico vs Manchester City (Champions League)

Back the draw @ 27/10 with Virgin Bet

Manchester City, despite being the away side, go into this match as the heavy favourites. However, we don’t think things will go all their way. Atletico are know for fighting spirit and have the players needed to punish City if they’re not on top form. The odds on Atletico winning are extremely tempting, but in the end we’ve gone for a draw.

Accumulator tip 3 – Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix (A-League)

Back Wellington Phoenix to win @ 17/20 with Virgin Bet

Due to the lack of fixtures on Wednesday, we’ve had to head over to Australia for the third leg of our accumulator. Wellington Phoenix haven’t exactly lit the league alight this season, but they’re playing an exceptionally poor Perth Glory side, and we expect the New Zealanders to come away with all the points.

Virgin Bet Accumulator 1

Best football betting offers

Already got an account with Virgin Bet and claimed the welcome bonus? If so, here are some more online sportsbooks offering fantastic free bet bonuses to new players.

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
6 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens