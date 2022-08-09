Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday 9th August 2022: Back Our 6/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Tuesday’s action across Europe we have picked out three fixtures for a 6/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Tuesday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 6/1. A £10 stake would return around £75 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday

KF Shkupi vs Shamrock Rovers – Shamrock Rovers to win @ 17/10 on Virgin Bet

Shamrock Rovers are just 90 minutes away from a Europa League play-off round and can seal their place in the next stage of qualifying on Tuesday night in North Macedonia.

Goals from Graham Burke, Dylan Watts, and Gary O’Neill helped Rovers to a 3-1 victory in Dublin last week, but they are the underdogs according to the bookies heading into the fixture.

We’re tipping Stephen Bradley’s side to win on the night and advance to the play-offs, where they could face the likes of Malmo, Zurich, Olympiacos, or Fenerbahce.

Norwich vs Birmingham – Norwich to win @ 4/6 on Virgin Bet

Norwich City are yet to record their first victory of the 2022-23 campaign, following an opening day loss to Cardiff and a 1-1 draw at home to Wigan last weekend.

Birmingham are undefeated with a win and a draw through their first two games, leaving John Eustace’s side firmly in the play-off spots in fourth.

Norwich are the odds-on favourites to win this EFL Cup tie at Carrow Road, and the Canaries are our tip to progress to the next round of the competition.

Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise – Rangers to win @ 7/10 on Virgin Bet

Rangers will need to overcome a 2-0 deficit against Union Saint-Gilloise if they wish to progress to the next qualifying stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The Glasgow side put together a famous European run last season in the Europa league, knocking out the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig before losing in the final on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Ibrox atmosphere is something special on European nights and Rangers will need every last bit of their 12th man to erase a two-goal deficit and keep their Champions League hopes alive.

We’re tipping Rangers at an odds-on price of 7/10 to win which rounds off Tuesday’s accumulator.

Combined odds for Tuesday accumulator – 6/1 on Virgin Bet