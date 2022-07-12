Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday 12th July 2022: Back Our 12/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Tuesday’s footballing action we have picked out three fixtures for a 12/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Tuesday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 4/1. A £10 stake would return around £135 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday

Germany Women vs Spain Women – Spain to win @ 7/5 on Virgin Bet

Germany and Spain both began their Women’s Euro 2022 campaign on the front foot with victories against Denmark and Finland respectively, and will go head-to-head at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday.

Spain are currently 4/1 to win the tournament outright, whilst Germany sit at a slightly longer price of 11/2 as France and England occupy the top spots at 3/1 apiece.

Spain are the overwhelming favourites heading into the fixture, and we’re tipping Jorge Vilda’s side to come away with three points against Germany and seal their spot in the next round of the tournament.

Hibernians Paola vs Shamrock Rovers – Shamrock Rovers to win @ 8/11 on Virgin Bet

Shamrock Rovers will make the trip to Paola, Malta on Tuesday evening as the Dublin side look to close out their first round Champions League qualifying tie with a victory.

Ronan Finn, Dylan Watts, and Rory Gaffney were all on target in Rovers’ 3-0 win against Hibernians in the first leg at the Tallaght Stadium last week.

Stephen Bradley’s side are in red-hot form, with four straight victories in their stride and we’re tipping the Hoops to progress to the second qualifying round with flying colours.

Manchester United vs Liverpool – Manchester United to win @ 23/10 on Virgin Bet

Manchester United and Liverpool kick-off their pre-season activities with a friendly in Bangkok, Thailand as the likes of Tyrell Malacia and Darwin Nunez aim to make their first appearances for their respective sides.

The Red Devils are expected to be without captain Harry Maguire who is currently carrying a knock, while the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, James Garner, and Scott McTominay are all unlikely to feature.

In the last pre-season affair between the North-Western rivals, Liverpool walked away 4-1 winners but we’re backing Manchester United to get one over Jurgen Klopp in Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge as manager.

