Home News football accumulator betting tips tuesday 12 april 2022

Football accumulator betting tips today including Champions League & League One

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Virgin Bet Weekly Acca Promotion

Take a look through the fantastic acca we’ve put together at Virgin Bet, encompassing games from the Champions League and League One. Make sure to place the wager at Virgin Bet, as they’re currently offering a free bet to everyone placing 2+ qualifying accas over the course of a week.

Take up our acca tip and you’ll receive odds of approximately 7/1, meaning a £10 bet could see you winning a total of £80, including your initial stake (Odds subject to change).

If you place this acca at Virgin Bet, you’ll also be able to claim their fantastic welcome bonus, worth up to £60, plus you’ll find several other great promotions waiting to be claimed.

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

All new customers signing up with Virgin Bet will receive £20 in free bets, simply for placing a qualifying £10 bet.

Signing up with Virgin Bet really couldn’t be much easier – to do it, simply follow the step-by-step instructions listed below.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today

We’ve picked three matches for our acca today, which have come from a pretty limited schedule of fixtures throughout Europe.

Accumulator tip 1 – Real Madrid vs Chelsea (Champions League)

Back Real Madrid to win @ 6/4 with Virgin Bet

Real Madrid took the initiative in the first leg of this encounter, meaning Chelsea will need to go to the Bernabeu and win. Real should be too strong for the Londoners, and will get chances as Chelsea push forward in search of a vital goal. Odds of 6/4 on Real Madrid to win look very nice to us.

Accumulator tip 2 – Bayern Munich vs Villarreal (Champions League)

Back Bayern Munich to win @ 1/4 with Virgin Bet

Villarreal scored a shock win over Bayern in the first leg of this match-up, and romantics will want to believe that the Spaniards can go on and eliminate the powerful Germans. However, a win for the Yellow Submarine is highly unlikely, and even odds of 1/4 on Bayern to win look attractive.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
Accumulator tip 3 – Portsmouth vs Rotherham (League One)

Back Rotherham to win @ 31/20 with Virgin Bet

Portsmouth have been on something of a disappointing run recently, failing to win any of their last five matches. High-flying Rotherham, currently sitting in third, have been better, and will go into this match as favourites, despite being the away team. It’s the riskiest part of this acca, but we think Rotherham will take this match, with odds of 31/20.

Virgin Bet Accumulator

Best football betting offers

If you’ve previously signed up with Virgin Bet and are therefore ineligible for their welcome bonus, consider signing up with one of the following online sportsbooks instead.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
For new customers only. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. #Advertising disclosure

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Terms & Conditions Apply

Bet £10 Get £20 + Free Bet If 2nd To SP Fav

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.**18+. Opt in. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 18+

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
