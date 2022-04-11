Football accumulator betting tips today including Champions League & League One

Take a look through the fantastic acca we’ve put together at Virgin Bet, encompassing games from the Champions League and League One. Make sure to place the wager at Virgin Bet, as they’re currently offering a free bet to everyone placing 2+ qualifying accas over the course of a week.
Take up our acca tip and you’ll receive odds of approximately 7/1, meaning a £10 bet could see you winning a total of £80, including your initial stake (Odds subject to change).
If you place this acca at Virgin Bet, you'll also be able to claim their fantastic welcome bonus, worth up to £60.
Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
All new customers signing up with Virgin Bet will receive £20 in free bets, simply for placing a qualifying £10 bet.
Signing up with Virgin Bet really couldn’t be much easier – to do it, simply follow the step-by-step instructions listed below.
- Click here to sign up at Virgin Bet
- Complete the quick sign up process and place a £10 qualifying bet
- When your bet settles, you’ll receive 2 x £10 free bets
Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today
We’ve picked three matches for our acca today, which have come from a pretty limited schedule of fixtures throughout Europe.
Accumulator tip 1 – Real Madrid vs Chelsea (Champions League)
Back Real Madrid to win @ 6/4 with Virgin Bet
Real Madrid took the initiative in the first leg of this encounter, meaning Chelsea will need to go to the Bernabeu and win. Real should be too strong for the Londoners, and will get chances as Chelsea push forward in search of a vital goal. Odds of 6/4 on Real Madrid to win look very nice to us.
Accumulator tip 2 – Bayern Munich vs Villarreal (Champions League)
Back Bayern Munich to win @ 1/4 with Virgin Bet
Villarreal scored a shock win over Bayern in the first leg of this match-up, and romantics will want to believe that the Spaniards can go on and eliminate the powerful Germans. However, a win for the Yellow Submarine is highly unlikely, and even odds of 1/4 on Bayern to win look attractive.
Accumulator tip 3 – Portsmouth vs Rotherham (League One)
Back Rotherham to win @ 31/20 with Virgin Bet
Portsmouth have been on something of a disappointing run recently, failing to win any of their last five matches. High-flying Rotherham, currently sitting in third, have been better, and will go into this match as favourites, despite being the away team. It’s the riskiest part of this acca, but we think Rotherham will take this match, with odds of 31/20.
