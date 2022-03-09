Football accumulator betting tips today, including UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Scottish Premier League, & EFL Cup

Presenting another set of football accumulator betting tips for Tuesday, March 9th, 2022, featuring matches from the Champions League, Europa League, SPL, and EFL Cup. Take a look at our 24/1 Acca, and click a link to claim a free bet at Betfred.
Our team returns with another Acca for Tuesday night’s fixtures built over at Betfred.
Our selected Acca provides odds of approximately 24/1, meaning that a £10 stake could pay out £249.18
If you’re betting our Acca as a first-time customer at Betfred, you can also take advantage of an excellent welcome bonus that’s worth up to £60 in free bets, enabling you to essentially bet our tips for free. To find out more about this promotional offer at Betfred, read the segment below:
Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Tuesday, March 9th)
Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.
Accumulator tip 1 – Manchester City vs Sporting CP (UEFA Champions League)
Back City to win @ 1/7 at Betfred.
After winning the away leg by five goals to nil, it’s hard to imagine Manchester City losing this second leg tie against Sporting.
Pep Guardiola is likely to rest a few of his best players as he bids to ensure everyone is purring heading into the business end of the season. But, even if City field a complete second-XI, we don’t envisage them losing at the Etihad tonight – they’re just too good.
On top of that, Sporting head into this encounter without their two best players: Paulinho and Pedro Goncalves who are both injured.
Accumulator tip 2 – Real Madrid vs Paris St. Germain (UEFA Champions League)
Back Real Madrid to win @ 6/4 at Betfred
Accumulator tip 3 – Dundee vs St. Mirren (Scottish Premier League)
Back Dundee to win @ 2/1 at Betfred
Accumulator tip 4 – Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Europa League)
Back Real Betis to win @ 17/20 at Betfred
Though they have managed a few draws, Reaal Betis are without a win in four games heading into this match, while things haven’t been going much better for Frankfurt either: Oliver Glasner’s side has lost three of its last four games, meaning neither side comes into the Europa League clash with any semblance of form.
But, with home-field advantage on their side, and coupled with our belief that Spanish sides tend to win home legs in the Europa League, we advise you to back Betis to return to winning ways this evenng.
Accumulator tip 5 – Hartlepool vs Rotherham (EFL Cup)
Back Rotherham to win @ 5/6 at Betfred
