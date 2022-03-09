Football accumulator betting tips today, including UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Scottish Premier League, & EFL Cup

Presenting another set of football accumulator betting tips for Tuesday, March 9th, 2022, featuring matches from the Champions League, Europa League, SPL, and EFL Cup. Take a look at our 24/1 Acca, and click a link to claim a free bet at Betfred.

Our team returns with another Acca for Tuesday night’s fixtures built over at Betfred.

Our selected Acca provides odds of approximately 24/1, meaning that a £10 stake could pay out £249.18

If you’re betting our Acca as a first-time customer at Betfred, you can also take advantage of an excellent welcome bonus that’s worth up to £60 in free bets, enabling you to essentially bet our tips for free. To find out more about this promotional offer at Betfred, read the segment below:

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

To claim £60 worth of free betting promotions at Betfred, click on the link below and sign up for a new betting account. Registration is simple – just follow the instructions below:

Click here to sign up at Betfred

Complete the simple sign up process and create an account

Make a deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet

Claim your free bets

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Tuesday, March 9th)

Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – Manchester City vs Sporting CP (UEFA Champions League)

Back City to win @ 1/7 at Betfred.

After winning the away leg by five goals to nil, it’s hard to imagine Manchester City losing this second leg tie against Sporting.

Pep Guardiola is likely to rest a few of his best players as he bids to ensure everyone is purring heading into the business end of the season. But, even if City field a complete second-XI, we don’t envisage them losing at the Etihad tonight – they’re just too good.

On top of that, Sporting head into this encounter without their two best players: Paulinho and Pedro Goncalves who are both injured.

Accumulator tip 2 – Real Madrid vs Paris St. Germain (UEFA Champions League)

Back Real Madrid to win @ 6/4 at Betfred

Since beating Madrid by one goal to nil at Le Parc des Princes in the first leg of the tie, PSG’s form has stuttered. Manuel Pocchetino’s team has lost two of their last three league games, with both defeats coming away from home vs Nantes and Nice, respectively.

Madrid, on the other hand, have won three on the bounce since that late strike from Kylian Mbappe. Carlo Ancelotti’s team is also in the midst of a 13 match unbeaten run at the Bernabeu and has won each of its last three games when playing at home.

Given the star-studded array of talent out on the field for both sides, this is likely to be a very close game. But we’re backing the 13-time UCL & European Cup winners to get the job done back at home – and not least because Madrid is unbeaten in three games vs PSG at the Bernabeu.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Accumulator tip 3 – Dundee vs St. Mirren (Scottish Premier League)

Back Dundee to win @ 2/1 at Betfred

It’s a rare occasion when we back the team at the bottom of the SPL on an Acca. But, we like the odds on a Dundee win.

In recent matches, Dundee have shown themselves to be resilient, picking up two draws from three games, whereas St. Mirren, who are also involved in the relegation scrap at the foot of the division, have lost three in a row, meaning Mark McGhee’s side (for all its issues) actually head into tonight’s contest as the form team.

On top of that, Dundee also won the reverse fixture, 1-0, away at St. Mirren earlier this year, and we just think a repeat performance is on the cards here.

Accumulator tip 4 – Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Europa League)

Back Real Betis to win @ 17/20 at Betfred

Though they have managed a few draws, Reaal Betis are without a win in four games heading into this match, while things haven’t been going much better for Frankfurt either: Oliver Glasner’s side has lost three of its last four games, meaning neither side comes into the Europa League clash with any semblance of form.

But, with home-field advantage on their side, and coupled with our belief that Spanish sides tend to win home legs in the Europa League, we advise you to back Betis to return to winning ways this evenng.

Accumulator tip 5 – Hartlepool vs Rotherham (EFL Cup)

Back Rotherham to win @ 5/6 at Betfred

Despite a couple of shaky results in recent weeks, Rotherham have been outstanding in League 1 this season and are currently top of the table by four points. Most are still picking them to get automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Hartlepool, meanwhile, have struggled for much of the season in League 2, where they find themselves in 12th place.

There is a clear and distinct gulf in class and ability in this EFL Cup semi-final, and we also beloeve that the 5/6 odds on a Rotherham win at Betfred are very generous.

Back the away side to emerge on to the final.

Best football betting offers

If you’re already a member of Betfred and thus excluded from the current promotion, take a look at the comprehensive list of the best football betting offers below and wager for free today.