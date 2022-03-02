Countries
Home News football accumulator betting tips today wednesday march 2nd

Football accumulator betting tips today including FA Cup, Scottish Premier League, Coppa del Rey, & Belgian Division A

Updated

14 hours ago

on

Luis Diaz - football accumulator tips for Wednesday March 2nd 2022

Introducing our football accumulator betting tips for Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022, including matches from the FA Cup, Scottish Premier League, Coppa del Rey, & Belgian Division A. Take a look at our previews, and if you back our selection, click a link, claim a top free bet, and wager for free at Betfred. 

Our team of betting experts has carefully picked five results from Wednesday night’s slate of football matches to create a winning Acca at Betfred.

Our selected Acca provides of approximately 12/1, meaning that a £10 stake could pay out £133.36.

If you plan to bet this Acca as a first-time customer at Betfred, you can also take advantage of the bookmaker’s lucrative welcome bonus that’s worth up to £60 in free bets, meaning you can essentially bet our tips for free. To find our more about this promotion, see below:

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Wednesday, March 2nd)

Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – Liverpool vs Norwich (FA Cup)

Back Liverpool to win @ 1/5 at Betfred.

Norwich City have been given a tough task to advance to the next round. Very few teams have emerged from Anfield with much more than a spanking in recent seasons, and, unfortunately, it’s hard to imagine the Canaries, who haven’t won in four games, bucking the trend come Wednesday night.

Including the epic penalty shootout win against Chelsea in the Carabou Cup final last Sunday, Liverpool have now won 10 games in a row, a run that also includes a 3-1 win at Anfield against Norwich earlier this month which made it six consecutive wins against the Canaries.

Accumulator tip 2 – Celtic vs St. Mirren (Scottish Premier League)

Back Celtic to win @ 1/7 at Betfred

Celtic may have suffered a tough defeat over two legs in the Europa Conference League against Bodoe/Glimt in recent weeks. But, make no mistake, back at Celtic Park and in domestic competition, Ange Postecoglou’s side has been indomitable, winning 11 games, drawing two, and losing not once this season.
Recent results against St. Mirren have also been solid. In the last five meetings, Celtic have won three times, while there has been one draw and a win for St. Mirren. Celtic have scored 13 goals during those five most recent encounters, while St Mirren have managed just three.
With Postecoglou’s side determined to wrestle back the SPL title from Rangers this season, these types of home games simply have to equate to three points. And we’re backing the Hoops to get the job done and keep the pressure on great their great rivals in blue.

Accumulator tip 3 – Hearts vs Aberdeen (Scottish Premier League)

Back Hearts to win @ 23/20 at Betfred

Aberdeen have been struggling in the SPL in recent months and are now without a win in their last eight games overall. 
When playing at home, Heart of Midlothian is also unbeaten vs Aberdeen in the last seven consecutive matches, winning five and drawing twice. 
Considering the recent form guide and the historical results between these two sides, the 23/20 odds on yet another Hearts win are actually quite good for this match – hence it makes our Acca.

Accumulator tip 4 – Valencia vs Atletic Bilbao (Coppa del Rey)

Back Valencia to win @ 9/5 at Betfred

The first leg of this Coppa del Rey clash ended 1-1. Now, Valencia have the chance to settle the tie in front of their home fans at the famous Mestalla.

It’s not a stadium that Bilbao have traditionally performed well at, either. In fact, of the last 30 meetings between Valencia and Bilbao at the Mestalla, Valencia have won 18 times, there have been nine draws, while Bilbao have emerged with wins on just three occasions.

The last four matches between these sides have ended in draws. But, with Valencia heading in off the back of a 1-0 La Liga win over Mallorca last weekend, we’re backing Jose Bordalas Jimenez’s side to hit the ground running and eke out a closely fought victory.

It’s also a solid option to wager on Valencia to advance to the next round (as opposed to winning the match in 90 minutes). Such a bet would lessen the value of the Acca but does cover you should extra time and penalties be needed.

Accumulator tip 5 – Standard Liege vs Beerschott VA (Belgian Division A )

Back Standard Liege to win @ 8/13 at Betfred

Two struggling sides in Belgian Division A go head to head in the final leg of this Acca.

Standard Liege boast home-field advantage, and they will need it too if this leg of our bet is to come in. Standard haven’t won in five games, and are unusually struggling in 14th place in the table. Beerschott, however, are fairing even worse in domestic competition this season and are currently in 18th place in the table, having won just one game in their last six attempts.

The truth is that neither side is playing well or winning much. But, we’re backing Standard to get a result based on the recent history between these two clubs.

Standard have won four of four games played against Beerschott in recent history, scoring nine goals to Beerschott’s nil.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens