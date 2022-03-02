Football accumulator betting tips today including FA Cup, Scottish Premier League, Coppa del Rey, & Belgian Division A

Introducing our football accumulator betting tips for Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022, including matches from the FA Cup, Scottish Premier League, Coppa del Rey, & Belgian Division A. Take a look at our previews, and if you back our selection, click a link, claim a top free bet, and wager for free at Betfred.
Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Wednesday, March 2nd)
Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.
Accumulator tip 1 – Liverpool vs Norwich (FA Cup)
Liverpool vs Norwich (FA Cup)
Norwich City have been given a tough task to advance to the next round. Very few teams have emerged from Anfield with much more than a spanking in recent seasons, and, unfortunately, it’s hard to imagine the Canaries, who haven’t won in four games, bucking the trend come Wednesday night.
Including the epic penalty shootout win against Chelsea in the Carabou Cup final last Sunday, Liverpool have now won 10 games in a row, a run that also includes a 3-1 win at Anfield against Norwich earlier this month which made it six consecutive wins against the Canaries.
Accumulator tip 2 – Celtic vs St. Mirren (Scottish Premier League)
Celtic vs St. Mirren (Scottish Premier League)
Accumulator tip 3 – Hearts vs Aberdeen (Scottish Premier League)
Hearts vs Aberdeen (Scottish Premier League)
Accumulator tip 4 – Valencia vs Atletic Bilbao (Coppa del Rey)
Valencia vs Atletic Bilbao (Coppa del Rey)
The first leg of this Coppa del Rey clash ended 1-1. Now, Valencia have the chance to settle the tie in front of their home fans at the famous Mestalla.
It’s not a stadium that Bilbao have traditionally performed well at, either. In fact, of the last 30 meetings between Valencia and Bilbao at the Mestalla, Valencia have won 18 times, there have been nine draws, while Bilbao have emerged with wins on just three occasions.
The last four matches between these sides have ended in draws. But, with Valencia heading in off the back of a 1-0 La Liga win over Mallorca last weekend, we’re backing Jose Bordalas Jimenez’s side to hit the ground running and eke out a closely fought victory.
It’s also a solid option to wager on Valencia to advance to the next round (as opposed to winning the match in 90 minutes). Such a bet would lessen the value of the Acca but does cover you should extra time and penalties be needed.
Accumulator tip 5 – Standard Liege vs Beerschott VA (Belgian Division A )
Standard Liege vs Beerschott VA (Belgian Division A)
Two struggling sides in Belgian Division A go head to head in the final leg of this Acca.
Standard Liege boast home-field advantage, and they will need it too if this leg of our bet is to come in. Standard haven’t won in five games, and are unusually struggling in 14th place in the table. Beerschott, however, are fairing even worse in domestic competition this season and are currently in 18th place in the table, having won just one game in their last six attempts.
The truth is that neither side is playing well or winning much. But, we’re backing Standard to get a result based on the recent history between these two clubs.
Standard have won four of four games played against Beerschott in recent history, scoring nine goals to Beerschott’s nil.
