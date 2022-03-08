Football accumulator betting tips today, including UEFA Champions League & EFL Championship

Presenting our selection of football accumulator betting tips for Tuesday, March 8th, 2022, including matches from the UEFA Champions League & EFL Championship. Read our previews, and if you back our selections, click a link, claim a free bet, and bet the Accumulator at Betfred.
After the success of last week’s 12/1 Acca, the sportslens team of football experts return with five more carefully selected results for Tuesday night’s games to create another winning Acca at Betfred.
Our selected Acca provides odds of approximately 14/1, meaning that a £10 stake could pay out £153.72
If you bet our Acca as a first-time customer at Betfred, you’ll also be eligible to claim an exclusive welcome bonus worth £60, meaning you can essentially bet our Acca tips for free. To learn more about this great promo at Betfred, read the section below:
Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
To claim £60 worth of free betting promotions at Betfred, click on the link below and sign up for a new betting account. Registration is simple – just follow the instructions below:
- Click here to sign up at Betfred
- Complete the simple sign up process and create an account
- Make a deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet
- Claim your free bets
Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Tuesday, March 8th)
Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.
Accumulator tip 1 – Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg (UEFA Champions League)
Back Bayern to win @ 2/11 at Betfred.
After securing a 1-1 draw away in Austria, Bayern Munich now have the chance to put this tie to bed at the Allianz when they take on Red Bull Salzburg tonight.
Our research tells us to back the German giants for this match. When playing against Austrian opposition at the Allianz, Bayern have chalked up five wins and have not drawn or lost even once.
When you add to that statistic the fact that player for player Bayern are by far and away the superior side, it will take a performance of epic proportions from RB to prove us wrong – back Bayern.
Accumulator tip 2 – Liverpool vs Inter Milan (UEFA Champions League)
Back Liverpool to win @ 4/7 at Betfred
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Accumulator tip 3 – Swansea City vs Fulham (EFL Championship)
Back Fulham to win @ 3/4 at Betfred
Accumulator tip 4 – Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall (EFL Championship)
Back Blackburn to win @ 23/20 at Betfred
High-flying Blackburn Rovers have only lost two of the last 15 league matches against the Lions when playing at Ewood Park and have won four of the last five encounters, ceding just the one draw along the way.
Blackburn have also lost just once at Ewood Park in the last nine games that the team has hosted there, keeping clean sheets in six of those games.
This will be a very tough trip for Millwall, so put your money on Blackburn.
Accumulator tip 5 – Coventry City vs Luton Town (EFL Championship)
Back Coventry to win @ 6/5 at Betfred
Best football betting offers
If you’re already a member of Betfred and thus excluded from the current promotion, take a look at the comprehensive list of the best football betting offers below and wager for free today.