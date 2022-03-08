Football accumulator betting tips today, including UEFA Champions League & EFL Championship

Presenting our selection of football accumulator betting tips for Tuesday, March 8th, 2022, including matches from the UEFA Champions League & EFL Championship. Read our previews, and if you back our selections, click a link, claim a free bet, and bet the Accumulator at Betfred.

After the success of last week’s 12/1 Acca, the sportslens team of football experts return with five more carefully selected results for Tuesday night’s games to create another winning Acca at Betfred.

Our selected Acca provides odds of approximately 14/1, meaning that a £10 stake could pay out £153.72

If you bet our Acca as a first-time customer at Betfred, you’ll also be eligible to claim an exclusive welcome bonus worth £60, meaning you can essentially bet our Acca tips for free. To learn more about this great promo at Betfred, read the section below:

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

To claim £60 worth of free betting promotions at Betfred, click on the link below and sign up for a new betting account. Registration is simple – just follow the instructions below:

Click here to sign up at Betfred

Complete the simple sign up process and create an account

Make a deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet

Claim your free bets

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Tuesday, March 8th)

Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – Bayern Munich vs Red Bull Salzburg (UEFA Champions League)

Back Bayern to win @ 2/11 at Betfred.

After securing a 1-1 draw away in Austria, Bayern Munich now have the chance to put this tie to bed at the Allianz when they take on Red Bull Salzburg tonight.

Our research tells us to back the German giants for this match. When playing against Austrian opposition at the Allianz, Bayern have chalked up five wins and have not drawn or lost even once.

When you add to that statistic the fact that player for player Bayern are by far and away the superior side, it will take a performance of epic proportions from RB to prove us wrong – back Bayern.

Accumulator tip 2 – Liverpool vs Inter Milan (UEFA Champions League)

Back Liverpool to win @ 4/7 at Betfred

Despite losing the first leg back at the San Siro by two goals to nil, Inter Milan did give a fairly decent account of themselves, and Liverpool will need to be on the lookout for an upset – Inter certainly boast players among their ranks who are capable of breaking hearts at Anfield.

However, history dictates that Simone Inzaghi’s side will struggle to overturn the defecit:

When playing away in England in European competition, Internazionale have lost four of five matches played. They will also be coming up against Klopp’s marching Reds, a team that has won seven of seven UCL matches this season to date and a team that has beaten Inter three times in recent memory without even conceding a goal.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Accumulator tip 3 – Swansea City vs Fulham (EFL Championship)

Back Fulham to win @ 3/4 at Betfred

We’re backing the runaway EFL Championship league leaders to do the double over Swansea this season by picking up three points at the Liberty Stadium and here is why:

Firstly, Swansea have only won two of their last nine Championship games at home against sides hailing from London.

Secondly, Fulham have beaten Swansea in three successive league matches. And, finally, Fulham have Aleksandar Mitrovic up front – the Serbian has scored 34 goals in just 32 Championship games to date.

Accumulator tip 4 – Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall (EFL Championship)

Back Blackburn to win @ 23/20 at Betfred

High-flying Blackburn Rovers have only lost two of the last 15 league matches against the Lions when playing at Ewood Park and have won four of the last five encounters, ceding just the one draw along the way.

Blackburn have also lost just once at Ewood Park in the last nine games that the team has hosted there, keeping clean sheets in six of those games.

This will be a very tough trip for Millwall, so put your money on Blackburn.

Accumulator tip 5 – Coventry City vs Luton Town (EFL Championship)

Back Coventry to win @ 6/5 at Betfred

For the last leg of this Acca, we are backing the Sky Blues to end their recent hoodoo against Luton Town.

Luton have by far and away had the better of this fixture in recent seasons, winning three of the last six while there have also been three draws.

But, counter-intuitive though this leg might be, call it a hunch -call it what you will- we just have a sneeking suspicion that Coventry will finally break their duck against The Hatters in front of an expectant home crowd at the Ricoh Arena tomorrow.

If you like to bet solely based on the numbers, feel free to swap this leg around on your Acca for marginally better odds… but we’re sticking with our hunch.

Best football betting offers

If you’re already a member of Betfred and thus excluded from the current promotion, take a look at the comprehensive list of the best football betting offers below and wager for free today.