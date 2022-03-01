Football accumulator betting tips today including FA Cup, Premier League, & Coppa Italia

Presenting to you our football accumulator betting tips for Tuesday, March 1st, 2022, featuring matches from the FA Cup, English Premier League & Coppa Italia. If you agree with our picks, click a link, claim a promotion, and bet for free at Betfred.

Our team of betting experts has deliberated on and carefully selected five likely results from tonight’s slate of matches to create a winning Acca at Betfred.

Our selected Acca provides of approximately 25/1, meaning that a £10 stake could pay out £260.93.

New customers betting the Acca at Betfred can also claim a lucrative welcome bonus that’s worth up to £60 in betting offers, meaning you can essentially bet our tips for free. To find our more about this promotion, see below:

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

To claim £60 worth of free betting promotions at Betfred, click on the link below and sign up for a new betting account. Registration is simple – just follow the instructions below:

Click here to sign up at Betfred

Complete the simple sign up process and create an account

Make a deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet

Claim your free bets

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Tuesday March 1st)

Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – Peterborough United vs Manchester City (FA Cup)

Back Manchester City to win @ 1/14 at Betfred.

Beginning with an obvious one, we’ve included this leg on our Acca just to try and prize out as much profit as we can from the limited number of games this evening.

Manchester City are six points clear at the top of the EPL. Pep Guardiola’s side is also unbeaten on the road in eight games, winning the last three in a row, and easily made it through to the fifth round after beating Fulham and Swindon Town by the same scoreline, 4-1.

Peterborough, meanwhile, haven’t won a match in six attempts and are rooted to the foot of the EFL Championship, most recently getting turned over, 0-3, at home to Hull City.

Accumulator tip 2 – Crystal Palace vs Stoke City (FA Cup)

Back Crystal Palace to win @ 8/15 at Betfred

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace have really come into their own in recent weeks, embarking on a great run of form that has seen them move up to 11th in the EPL table.

The Eagles have only lost two of the last eight games in all competitions, with those defeats coming against European champions Chelsea and Carabou Cup champions Liverpool – no shame in that.

Stoke, meanwhile, haven’t won in their last 4 games and are currently situated in 15th place in the EFL Championship.

The Potters don’t tend to enjoy much success at Selhurst Park either. In fact, when playing at home, Crystal Palace have not lost to Stoke in their last seven matches.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Accumulator tip 3 – Middlesborough vs Tottenham Hotspur (FA Cup)

Back Spurs to win @ 4/6 at Betfred

We deliberated this match for a while since the hit-or-miss nature of Antonio Conte’s Spurs has already cost us wins on a couple of Accas this season.

But, we’ve been swayed by Tottenham’s excellent 4-0 away win at Elland Road at the weekend, a result that led to Leeds United sensationally parting company with manager Marcelo Bielsa. Not to mention the 3-2 away win for Spurs vs Manchester City the previous weekend. These results lead us to conclude that, unless it’s a rainy night in Burnley, Tottenham have travelled well of late.

Middlesborough, meanwhile, slipped to a 2-3 defeat against Barnsley in the Championship at the weekend, highlighting the gulf in class.

‘Boro have also only mustered up a solitary draw in the last five games against Spurs, losing the other four, including the 2-1 defeat in the third round of the FA Cup two seasons ago.

Accumulator tip 4 – Burnley vs Leicester City (Premier League)

Back Burnley to win @ 19/10 at Betfred

Burnley’s defense has been rock solid in recent weeks and especially when playing at home where they have conceded just three goals in five games… And that’s despite facing Liverpool, Manchester United, and Spurs at Turf Moor in recent weeks.

Building on these solid defensive performances that are much more akin to the Sean Dyche Burnely teams of old, the Clarets have picked up two wins, two draws, and just the one defeat in their past five matches, and we’re backing them to upset Brendan Rodgers’ out-of-form Leicester City this evening.

Accumulator tip 5 – AC Milan vs Inter Milan (Coppa Italia )

Back AC Milan to win @ 9/4 at Betfred

Games between these two great city rivals have been notoriously hard to predict over the years. But, based on recent form, we’re backing AC Milan to come up trumps in this final leg of our Acca by winning the first leg of this Coppa Italia semi-final.

The two sides have already faced off twice this season, with AC Milan emerging unscathed on both occasions, drawing 1-1 at home at the San Siro and then winning, 2-1, away (also at the San Siro).

Stefano Pioli’s side is unbeaten in six games and currently level on points with Napoli at the top of Serie A, though Inter are two points behind with a game in hand.

Internazionale were six points clear at the top of the division just a month ago. But, a poor run of form that has seen Simone Inzaghi’s side win just one game in the last six in all competitions has ceded the advantage to Napoli and AC Milan.

Best football betting offers

If you’re already a member of Betfred and thus excluded from the current promotion, take a look at the comprehensive list of the best football betting offers below and wager for free today.