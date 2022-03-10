Football accumulator betting tips today, including Premier League & Europa League

Presenting sportslens’ football accumulator betting tips for Thursday, March 10th, 2022, featuring matches from the Premier League and Europa League. Take a look at our 9/1 Acca, and click a link to bet it for free at Betfred.

Today’s set of football accumulator betting tips provide odds of approximately 9/1, meaning that a £10.00 stake could pay out £95.39

Plus, if you choose to bet our Acca as a first-time customer at Betfred, you can also claim a welcome bonus that’s worth up to £60 in free bets. To find out more about this new promo at Betfred, read the segment below:

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Thursday, March 10th)

Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – Norwich City vs Chelsea (Premier League) Back Chelsea to win @ 4/11 at Betfred. The last time these two sides went head-to-head, Chelsea ran out winning by seven goals to nil at Stamford Bridge. Norwich have lost five successive games, whereas Chelsea have won five of their last six, so don't expect a shock at Carrow Road later this evening – Chelsea to win and win easily. Accumulator tip 2 – Wolves vs Watford (Premier League) Back Wolves to win @ 10/11 at Betfred Neither one of these teams is in a good run of form heading into tonight's encounter at Molyneux. Wolves have lost three on the trot, while Watford have managed just one victory in their last six matches. However, Wolves are in 9th position in the table and still challenging for Europe, while Watford are 19th and look increasingly likely to be relegated. Wolves also won the reverse fixture by two goals to nil at Vicarage Road earlier this season, meaning we're backing Bruno Lage's side to get back to winning ways against Roy Hodgson's Hornets this evening. Accumulator tip 3 – Sevilla vs West Ham (Europa League) Back Sevilla to win @ 10/11 at Betfred Sevilla have won the Europa League on six previous occasions and, as we saw in last night's contest between Madrid and PSG over in the UCL, tournament pedigree tends to count for something, especially in European competition. Sevilla are also unbeaten in 10 successive games at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, winning three on the bounce in all comps, so expect a difficult night's work for David Moyes' West Ham side. Accumulator tip 4 – Barcelona vs Galatasary (Europa League) Back Barca to win @ 1/8 at Betfred Since club legend Xavi Hernandez assumed control of the Barcelona dugout, the Catalan giants have been on a great run of form both domestically and in Europe. Pedri and co. are currently unbeaten in eight games and have won each of their last four matches in all comps. Up against a Galatasaray side that's managed just two wins in its last four games, expect Barca to dominate in both possession and on the scoreboard. Accumulator tip 5 – Rangers v Crvena Zvezda (Europa League) Back Rangers to win @ 7/10 at Betfred Perhaps we are slightly guilty of believing the hype that now follows Rangers in this competition following their tremendous win over Dortmund in the last round. But, if Ibrox is even half as pumping for tonight's game against Crvena Zvezda as it was for the second leg of the aforementioned tie, we reckon the Gers will get the job done. On top of that, Rangers are unbeaten in 19 games on their home patch – nobody wants to play them at Ibrox. So, despite Crvena's six-game winning streak, we're backing Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team tonight.

