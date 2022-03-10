Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News football accumulator betting tips today thursday march 10th

Football accumulator betting tips today, including Premier League & Europa League

Updated

28 mins ago

on

barcelona

Presenting sportslens’ football accumulator betting tips for Thursday, March 10th, 2022, featuring matches from the Premier League and Europa League. Take a look at our 9/1 Acca, and click a link to bet it for free at Betfred. 

Today’s set of football accumulator betting tips provide odds of approximately 9/1, meaning that a £10.00 stake could pay out £95.39

Plus, if you choose to bet our Acca as a first-time customer at Betfred, you can also claim a welcome bonus that’s worth up to £60 in free bets. To find out more about this new promo at Betfred, read the segment below:

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

To claim £60 worth of free betting promotions at Betfred, click on the link below and sign up for a new betting account. Registration is simple – just follow the instructions below:

  • Click here to sign up at Betfred
  • Complete the simple sign up process and create an account
  • Make a deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet
  • Claim your free bets

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Thursday, March 10th)

Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – Norwich City vs Chelsea (Premier League)

Back Chelsea to win @ 4/11 at Betfred.

The last time these two sides went head-to-head, Chelsea ran out winning by seven goals to nil at Stamford Bridge.

Norwich have lost five successive games, whereas Chelsea have won five of their last six, so don’t expect a shock at Carrow Road later this evening – Chelsea to win and win easily.

Accumulator tip 2 – Wolves vs Watford (Premier League)

Back Wolves to win @ 10/11 at Betfred

Neither one of these teams is in a good run of form heading into tonight’s encounter at Molyneux. Wolves have lost three on the trot, while Watford have managed just one victory in their last six matches.

However, Wolves are in 9th position in the table and still challenging for Europe, while Watford are 19th and look increasingly likely to be relegated. Wolves also won the reverse fixture by two goals to nil at Vicarage Road earlier this season, meaning we’re backing Bruno Lage’s side to get back to winning ways against Roy Hodgson’s Hornets this evening.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Accumulator tip 3 – Sevilla vs West Ham (Europa League)

Back Sevilla to win @ 10/11 at Betfred

Sevilla have won the Europa League on six previous occasions and, as we saw in last night’s contest between Madrid and PSG over in the UCL, tournament pedigree tends to count for something, especially in European competition.

Sevilla are also unbeaten in 10 successive games at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, winning three on the bounce in all comps, so expect a difficult night’s work for David Moyes’ West Ham side.

Accumulator tip 4 – Barcelona vs Galatasary (Europa League)

Back Barca to win @ 1/8 at Betfred

Since club legend Xavi Hernandez assumed control of the Barcelona dugout, the Catalan giants have been on a great run of form both domestically and in Europe. Pedri and co. are currently unbeaten in eight games and have won each of their last four matches in all comps.

Up against a Galatasaray side that’s managed just two wins in its last four games, expect Barca to dominate in both possession and on the scoreboard.

Accumulator tip 5 – Rangers v Crvena Zvezda (Europa League)

Back Rangers to win @ 7/10 at Betfred

Perhaps we are slightly guilty of believing the hype that now follows Rangers in this competition following their tremendous win over Dortmund in the last round. But, if Ibrox is even half as pumping for tonight’s game against Crvena Zvezda as it was for the second leg of the aforementioned tie, we reckon the Gers will get the job done.

On top of that, Rangers are unbeaten in 19 games on their home patch – nobody wants to play them at Ibrox. So, despite Crvena’s six-game winning streak, we’re backing Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team tonight.

Best football betting offers

If you’re already a member of Betfred and thus excluded from the current promotion, take a look at the comprehensive list of the best football betting offers below and wager for free today.

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. #Advertising disclosure

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Terms & Conditions Apply

Bet £10 Get £20 + Free Bet If 2nd To SP Fav

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.**18+. Opt in. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens