Football accumulator betting tips today including FA Cup, Copa del Rey, Swiss Super League, & Copa Libertadores

Take a look at our football accumulator betting tips for Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, including matches from the FA Cup, Swiss Super League, Copa del Rey, & Copa Libertadores. Have a read of our previews, and if you back our selection, click a link, claim a free bet, and bet the Acca for free at Betfred.
After the success of yesterday’s 12/1 Accumulator, the sportslens team has returned to carefully select five results from Thursday evening’s slate of football matches to create another winning Acca at Betfred.
Our selected Acca provides odds of approximately 65/1, meaning that a £10 stake could pay out £672.10.
If you opt to bet this Acca as a first-time customer at Betfred, you’ll also be able to claim a lucrative welcome bonus worth up to £60 in free bets, meaning you can essentially bet our tips for free. To find out more about this great offer at Betfred, read the segment below:
Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Thursday, March 3rd)
Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.
Accumulator tip 1 – Everton vs Boreham Wood (FA Cup)
Back Everton to win @ 1/8 at Betfred.
Premier League side Everton are at home against non-league opposition in Boreham Wood in the FA Cup fifth round tomorrow.
Boreham Wood do boast an enviable defensive record in the competition, conceding no goals at all in five FA Cup games to date, including a 1-0 win away at Championship side Bournemouth.
But, to beat Frank Lampard’s Toffees on the road tomorrow, Boreham Wood will need to control a lot more possession than the 17% they managed against Bournemouth, and we’re just not sure Everton, in front of their home crowd at Goodison Park, will allow them to do so.
Feel free to put a speculative giant-killing bet in on Boreham Wood if that’s the way you like to roll. But, for the sake of this Acca, we’re taking the vastly superior Toffees.
Accumulator tip 2 – FC Basel vs FC St. Gallen (Swiss Super League)
Back Basel to win @ 20/21 at Betfred
Accumulator tip 3 – Grasshopper Zurich vs FC Lugano (Swiss Super League)
Back Lugano to win @ 19/10 at Betfred
Accumulator tip 4 – Real Betis vs Vallecano (Copa del Rey)
Back Real Betis to win @ 7/10 at Betfred
Keeping this one simple, Vallecano travel to the Benito Villamarin having lost the home leg of this tie by two goals to one. Andoni Iraola Sagarna’s team is also in the midst of a five-game losing run that’s seen them score just three goals while conceding 10.
Betis, on the other hand, have only lost one of their last six games, a trick away fixture vs Sevilla. Manuel Pellegrini’s side is currently third place in La Liga, above the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on merit, and should be able to wrap up a safe passage to the Copa del Rey final with a home win this evening.
Accumulator tip 5 – Atletico Nacional Medellin vs Olimpia Ascunsion (Copa Libertadores – Friday, 00:30 GMT )
Back Olimpia Ascunsion to win @ 5/1 at Betfred
