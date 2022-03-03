Football accumulator betting tips today including FA Cup, Copa del Rey, Swiss Super League, & Copa Libertadores

Take a look at our football accumulator betting tips for Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, including matches from the FA Cup, Swiss Super League, Copa del Rey, & Copa Libertadores. Have a read of our previews, and if you back our selection, click a link, claim a free bet, and bet the Acca for free at Betfred.

After the success of yesterday’s 12/1 Accumulator, the sportslens team has returned to carefully select five results from Thursday evening’s slate of football matches to create another winning Acca at Betfred.

Our selected Acca provides odds of approximately 65/1, meaning that a £10 stake could pay out £672.10.

If you opt to bet this Acca as a first-time customer at Betfred, you’ll also be able to claim a lucrative welcome bonus worth up to £60 in free bets, meaning you can essentially bet our tips for free. To find out more about this great offer at Betfred, read the segment below:

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

To claim £60 worth of free betting promotions at Betfred, click on the link below and sign up for a new betting account. Registration is simple – just follow the instructions below:

Click here to sign up at Betfred

Complete the simple sign up process and create an account

Make a deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet

Claim your free bets

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Thursday, March 3rd)

Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – Everton vs Boreham Wood (FA Cup)

Back Everton to win @ 1/8 at Betfred.

Premier League side Everton are at home against non-league opposition in Boreham Wood in the FA Cup fifth round tomorrow.

Boreham Wood do boast an enviable defensive record in the competition, conceding no goals at all in five FA Cup games to date, including a 1-0 win away at Championship side Bournemouth.

But, to beat Frank Lampard’s Toffees on the road tomorrow, Boreham Wood will need to control a lot more possession than the 17% they managed against Bournemouth, and we’re just not sure Everton, in front of their home crowd at Goodison Park, will allow them to do so.

Feel free to put a speculative giant-killing bet in on Boreham Wood if that’s the way you like to roll. But, for the sake of this Acca, we’re taking the vastly superior Toffees.

Accumulator tip 2 – FC Basel vs FC St. Gallen (Swiss Super League)

Back Basel to win @ 20/21 at Betfred

Given that FC St. Gallen are in the midst of a three-game winning streak and an eight-game unbeaten run, and given they have long been a bogey team on their travels to St. Jakob Park, this bet may seem counterintuitive to some. But hear us out:

Though Basel have lost two of their last three games, both defeats came against top-ranked opposition in the Swiss Super League in the molds of Zurich and Young Boys and, prior. to the recent dip, Basel had been on an 11-game stretch without losing, a run that saw them ascend up to third in the table, where they remain.

The recent meetings between the two sides show that they are very evenly matched, with both sides winning twice and sharing the points on one occasion. But Basel have proven themselves to have more firepower in domestic competition this season, outscoring today’s visitors by 50 goals to 39. Basel, too, boast a better defensive record this year, conceding 29 goals to St Gallen’s 44.

Overall, Basel is the better team, and we’re backing them to prove it against 6th place St. Gallen on Thursday.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Accumulator tip 3 – Grasshopper Zurich vs FC Lugano (Swiss Super League)

Back Lugano to win @ 19/10 at Betfred

We’re tipping the away side to win this game. Grasshopper Zurich have been poor on their home patch all season long where they hold an unwanted record of three wins, three draws, and five defeats. Giorgio Contini’s team has also played seven home matches in a row without winning, and traditionally struggle against FC Lugano, too: In the last 11 meetings with Grasshopper playing at the Letzigrund, Grasshopper have won on only three occasions, while there have been three draws and five wins for Lugano.

Accumulator tip 4 – Real Betis vs Vallecano (Copa del Rey)

Back Real Betis to win @ 7/10 at Betfred

Keeping this one simple, Vallecano travel to the Benito Villamarin having lost the home leg of this tie by two goals to one. Andoni Iraola Sagarna’s team is also in the midst of a five-game losing run that’s seen them score just three goals while conceding 10.

Betis, on the other hand, have only lost one of their last six games, a trick away fixture vs Sevilla. Manuel Pellegrini’s side is currently third place in La Liga, above the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on merit, and should be able to wrap up a safe passage to the Copa del Rey final with a home win this evening.

Accumulator tip 5 – Atletico Nacional Medellin vs Olimpia Ascunsion (Copa Libertadores – Friday, 00:30 GMT )

Back Olimpia Ascunsion to win @ 5/1 at Betfred

Having already won the home leg against Atletico by three goals to one, Olimpia are the favourites to repeat their first-leg success away in Columbia come midnight on Thursday. Ascunsion have not lost in their last 9 games, have a winning streak on the road of three successive games, and were clearly the better football team in the first-leg, as evidenced by the score.

As such, we’re backing them to repeat the performance and result in the final leg of our Acca.

Best football betting offers

If you’re already a member of Betfred and thus excluded from the current promotion, take a look at the comprehensive list of the best football betting offers below and wager for free today.