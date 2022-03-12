Football accumulator betting tips today, including Premier League, EFL Championship, Bundesliga, & Serie A

Take a look at our football accumulator betting tips for Saturday, March 12th, 2022, featuring matches from the Premier League, EFL Championship, Serie A & German Bundesliga. Check out the reasoning behind our 7/1 Acca, and bet it for free at Betfred via the links.

Saturday’s football Acca tips provide odds of approximately 7/1, which equates to a £10.00 stake paying out £78.85 (Odds subject to change).

Betting this Saturday’s Acca as a new customer at Betfred will also entitle you to the bookmaker’s new welcome bonus promotion that’s worth up to a whopping £60 in free bets. Read the brief section below for further details of this offer:

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

To claim £60 worth of free betting promotions at Betfred, click on the link below and sign up for a new betting account.

The registration process is simple – just follow the instructions listed below and bet for free today:

Click here to sign up at Betfred

Complete the simple sign up process and create an account

Make your first deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet

As soon as your qualifying bet settles, you can claim £60 in free bets

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Saturday, March 12th)

Featured below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – Brighton vs Liverpool (Premier League) Back Liverpool to win @ 8/13 at Betfred. Despite the fact that Brighton do have a solid record against Liverpool in recent matches, including a win and aa draw in the last two matches, with Jurgen Klopp’s side needing three points to keep the pressure on at the top of the table, we’re backing Liverpool to win. Accumulator tip 2 – Barnsley vs Fulham (EFL Championship) Back Fulham to win @ 1/2 at Betfred Fulham have won four on the trot in all competitions and three in a row on their travels. With Mitrovic in such fine fettle, Marco Silva’s table-topping side should prove to be too much for 23rd placed Barnsley. Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Offer Terms New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Accumulator tip 3 – AC Milan vs Empoli (Serie A) Back AC Milan to win @ 4/11 at Betfred Empoli haven’t mustered up a win in Serie A in their last 12 attempts. So, going away to the San Siro is unlikely to prove fruitful for Aurelio Andrezzoli’s team. Milan, meanwhile, occupy 2nd place in the Serie A table and are unbeaten in eight league matches, including a five-game unbeaten run at the San Siro. Accumulator tip 4 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha BSC (Bundesliga) Back Borussia Monchengladbach to win @ 4/7 at Betfred Hertha Berlin have not won a game in the team’s last nine attempts and have lost four succive matches in the Bundesliga. Monchengladbach haven’t been in great form either. But, on their home patch, should prove to be too strong for one of the Bundesliga’s most out of form sides. Accumulator tip 5 – 1899 Hoffemheim vs Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) Back Bayern Munich to win @ 3/5 at Betfred Germany giants Bayern Munich have won four of their last five matches against Hoffenheim and the total goal difference in those games is Bayern 22 – 5 Hoffenheim.

This should be a routine win for the German champions.

Best football betting offers

If you’re already a member of Betfred and thus excluded from the current promotion, take a look at the comprehensive list of the best football betting offers below and wager for free today.