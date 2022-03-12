Countries
Home News football accumulator betting tips today saturday march 12th

Football accumulator betting tips today, including Premier League, EFL Championship, Bundesliga, & Serie A

Updated

5 mins ago

on

football acca tips for saturday, march 12th - virgin van dijk

Take a look at our football accumulator betting tips for Saturday, March 12th, 2022, featuring matches from the Premier League, EFL Championship, Serie A & German Bundesliga. Check out the reasoning behind our 7/1 Acca, and bet it for free at Betfred via the links. 

Saturday’s football Acca tips provide odds of approximately 7/1, which equates to a £10.00 stake paying out £78.85 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Saturday, March 12th)

Featured below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – Brighton vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Back Liverpool to win @ 8/13 at Betfred.

Despite the fact that Brighton do have a solid record against Liverpool in recent matches, including a win and aa draw in the last two matches, with Jurgen Klopp’s side needing three points to keep the pressure on at the top of the table, we’re backing Liverpool to win.

Accumulator tip 2 – Barnsley vs Fulham (EFL Championship)

Back Fulham to win @ 1/2 at Betfred

Fulham have won four on the trot in all competitions and three in a row on their travels. With Mitrovic in such fine fettle, Marco Silva’s table-topping side should prove to be too much for 23rd placed Barnsley.

Accumulator tip 3 – AC Milan vs Empoli (Serie A)

Back AC Milan to win @ 4/11 at Betfred

Empoli haven’t mustered up a win in Serie A in their last 12 attempts. So, going away to the San Siro is unlikely to prove fruitful for Aurelio Andrezzoli’s team.

Milan, meanwhile, occupy 2nd place in the Serie A table and are unbeaten in eight league matches, including a five-game unbeaten run at the San Siro.

Accumulator tip 4 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs Hertha BSC (Bundesliga)

Back Borussia Monchengladbach to win @ 4/7 at Betfred

Hertha Berlin have not won a game in the team’s last nine attempts and have lost four succive matches in the Bundesliga.

Monchengladbach haven’t been in great form either. But, on their home patch, should prove to be too strong for one of the Bundesliga’s most out of form sides.

Accumulator tip 5 – 1899 Hoffemheim vs Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Back Bayern Munich to win @ 3/5 at Betfred

Germany giants Bayern Munich have won four of their last five matches against Hoffenheim and the total goal difference in those games is Bayern 22 – 5 Hoffenheim.

This should be a routine win for the German champions.

