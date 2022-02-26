Countries
Home News football accumulator betting tips today saturday 26th sunday 27th february

Football accumulator betting tips today including Premier League, La Liga, Championship & EFL Cup final

Updated

2 mins ago

on

Take a look at our football accumulator betting tips for the weekend of February 26th & 27th, 2022, below, featuring matches from the English Premier League & Championship, La Liga, and the EFL Cup final. And, if you agree with our tips, click a link and wager for free at Virgin Bet. 

Our football betting expert has carefully selected five probable results from the weekend’s games to create a winning Acca at Virgin Bet.

Our selected Acca provides of close to 23/1, meaning that a £10 stake could payout £236.57. It’s also possible to bet our football Acca tips essentially free of charge at Virgin Bet by registering a new account and claiming the welcome bonus, as seen below.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Weekend of February 26th & 27th)

Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Virgin Bet, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – Brentford vs Newcastle United (EPL)

Back Newcastle to win @ 2/1 at Virgin Bet.

Two teams on reverse trajectories go head to head at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday when Eddie Howe’s ascending Newcastle United take on Thomas Frank’s rapidly descending Brentford.

Since doing some solid business during the January transfer window and bringing in the likes of Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, and Keiran Trippier, the Magpies have looked much better in all measurable aspects of a football team: Eddie Howe’s side is attacking with more gusto, conceding fewer goals, and performing well during transitions between the two. It’s a run of form that has seen Newcastle go undefeated in five straight games and climb out of the bottom three.

Brentford, meanwhile, have experienced a reversal in fortunes, losing seven of the last eight league matches played and drawing once, a run that’s seen the Bees drop down to 14th, and just two points ahead of tomorrow’s visitors who also possess two games in hand.

Based on recent form, you have to take Newcastle to win this game and pull themselves further away from the EPL relegation battle.

Accumulator tip 2 – Everton vs Manchester City (EPL)

Back Manchester City to win @ 2/7 at Virgin Bet.

We’ll keep this one fairly simple since it’s hardly a surprise that we would back Manchester City to win.

Pep Guardiola hasn’t lost many games as a manager (or as a player for that matter) but, whether managing at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, or Manchester City, one trait Guardiola’s teams have always possessed is that they tend to respond decisively after a defeat.

Unfortunately for the Toffees, Manchester City lost to Spurs last weekend, which likely means that Frank Lampard’s struggling team could be in store for a whipping at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

On top of that, City are unbeaten in seven away games and haven’t tasted defeat at the hands of Everton in nine games in all competitions.

Accumulator tip 3 – Cardiff City vs Fulham (EFL Championship)

Back Fulham to win @ 4/6 at Virgin Bet

Recent results between Cardiff City and Fulham are at a dead heat, with the Welsh outfit winning three, Fulham winning three, while there have also been three draws.

However, a quick glance at the league table is all you need to show you that Fulham are miles and away the better side based on current form since Marco Silva’s team is top of the league, while the Bluebirds are down in 19th.

Fulham did suffer a surprise loss against Huddersfield last weekend but rebounded well to defeat Peterborough during the midweek fixtures. Cardiff, meanwhile, slipped up, losing, 1-2, also vs the plucky Terriers to make it three defeats in the last six games for Steve Morrison’s side, a team that’s struggled for any semblance of consistency all season long.

Add to that the fact that the 53 goals conceded by Cardiff give them one of the worst defensive records in the league, and we just fancy Fulham’s record-breaking striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has 33 goals in just 30 games, to fill his boots at the Cardiff City Stadium come Saturday afternoon.

Accumulator tip 4 – Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Back Atletico Madrid to win @ 3/5 at Virgin Bet

Atletico Madrid were unlucky to draw at home against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week, but we saw enough good play from the likes of Renan Lodi and Joao Felix to consider Diego Simeone’s side a safe bet for this leg of our Acca.

Celta Vigo have been in good form in recent weeks and haven’t lost in five games, but don’t generally get much out of trips to the Wanda Metropolitano, a stadium they haven’t won at since 2016.

We’ve written a full Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo betting preview for the match which you can read via the link, and we’ll be doubling down on our prediction by adding Los Colchoneros to our accumulator, too.

Accumulator tip 5 – Chelsea vs Liverpool (EFL Cup)

Back Liverpool to win @ 13/10 at Virgin Bet

Always a tough game to call, the recent match history between Chelsea and Liverpool is entirely even. Liverpool have won 10 games; Chelsea have won 10 games, and there have been 10 draws.

We, however, will be backing Jurgen Klopp’s side to get the job done in the EFL Cup final in the final leg of our Acca on Sunday.

Our reasoning for this is that, though defensively there isn’t much difference between the sides, Liverpool’s forwards are performing levels above Chelsea’s on current form.

In the last three games, Klopp’s Reds have scored 11 goals compared to the five scored by Tuchel’s Blues and, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane now back from the Africa Cup of Nations and immediately back on the scoresheet in games against Leeds, Norwich, and Internazionale, we’re just backing Liverpool to have too much firepower for Chelsea to handle at Wembley on Sunday.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens