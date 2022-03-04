Countries
Football accumulator betting tips today including efl championship la liga serie a ligue 1

Football accumulator betting tips today, including EFL Championship, La Liga, Serie A, & Ligue 1

Updated

38 mins ago

on

Inter Milan vs Venezia 1

Presenting our expert’s football accumulator betting tips for Friday, March 4th, 2022, including matches from the Championship, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1. Have a read of our previews, and if you back our selection, click a link, claim a free bet, and bet the Acca for free at Betfred. 

After the success of Wednesday’s 12/1 Acca, the sportslens team return with five more carefully selected results from Friday night’s slate of football matches to create another winning Acca at Betfred.

Our selected Acca provides odds of approximately 12/1, meaning that a £10 stake could pay out £126.88

If betting our accumulator as a first-time customer at Betfred, you’ll also be able to claim an excellent welcome bonus that’s worth up to £60 in free bets, meaning you can essentially bet our tips for free. To find out more about this promotional offer at Betfred, read the segment below:

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Friday, March 4th)

Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United (EFL Championship)

Back Huddersfield to win @ 8/13 at Betfred.

Peterborough are rock-bottom of the EFL Championship, without a win in seven games, and without a win away from home in 10 games.

On top of that, when playing Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium, Grant McCann’s side hasn’t won in six games either.

The last two games between these sides have ended in draws, which is why the odds are slightly more generous than they could have been. But, based on current form, you’d have to back a Terriers side that’s unbeaten in 17 matches vs bottom of the league opposition.

Accumulator tip 2 – Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest (EFL Championship)

Back Sheffield United to win @ 10/11 at Betfred

This game is likely to be closely contested, hence the tight odds. But, we’re backing the Blades to get a result in front of their home fans at Bramall Lane tonight.
Paul Heckingbottom’s team hasn’t lost at home in seven matches in all comps and hasn’t lost at Bramall Lane to Nottingham Forest in eight matches.

Accumulator tip 3 – Internazionale vs Salernitana (Serie A)

Back Inter Milan to win @ 1/7 at Betfred

Inter Milan have been on a poor run of form in recent weeks and are without a win in five games. The drop off in results has seen Simone Inzaghi’s team concede the advantage to both AC Milan and Napoli at the summit of Serie A.
However, we’re backing Internazionale to get their act together and pick up all three points at home to Salernitana later tonight:
Salernitana are without a win in six games and have drawn four successive games in Serie A. So, they are a thought side to beat…
But thaat logic doesn’t seem to apply to Internazionale – Davide Nicola’s side were spanked, 0-5, at home to Lautaro Martinez and co. in the reverse fixture earlier this year.

Accumulator tip 4 – Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla (La Liga)

Back Sevilla to win @ EVS at Betfred

Though neither of these teams has been playing with much consistency of late, we’re backing Sevilla to grab all three points at the Estadio de Mendizorroza later this evening.

This prediction is based entirely on the most recent nine meetings between the two sides, in which Sevilla have won six times; there have been three draws, and Alaves have won not once.

Accumulator tip 5 – FC Lorient vs Olympique Lyonnais (Ligue 1 )

Back Lyon to win @ 5/6 at Betfred

FC Lorient are without a win in three games against tonight’s opponent Lyon.
Both sides have struggled for consistency in recent weeks but Lyon average almost a goal scored more per game than their opponent and should have enough firepower to see off the challenge of FC Lorient at the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir.

