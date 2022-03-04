Football accumulator betting tips today, including EFL Championship, La Liga, Serie A, & Ligue 1

Presenting our expert’s football accumulator betting tips for Friday, March 4th, 2022, including matches from the Championship, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1. Have a read of our previews, and if you back our selection, click a link, claim a free bet, and bet the Acca for free at Betfred.
After the success of Wednesday’s 12/1 Acca, the sportslens team return with five more carefully selected results from Friday night’s slate of football matches to create another winning Acca at Betfred.
Our selected Acca provides odds of approximately 12/1, meaning that a £10 stake could pay out £126.88
Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Friday, March 4th)
Seen below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.
Accumulator tip 1 – Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United (EFL Championship)
Back Huddersfield to win @ 8/13 at Betfred.
Peterborough are rock-bottom of the EFL Championship, without a win in seven games, and without a win away from home in 10 games.
On top of that, when playing Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium, Grant McCann’s side hasn’t won in six games either.
The last two games between these sides have ended in draws, which is why the odds are slightly more generous than they could have been. But, based on current form, you’d have to back a Terriers side that’s unbeaten in 17 matches vs bottom of the league opposition.
Accumulator tip 2 – Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest (EFL Championship)
Back Sheffield United to win @ 10/11 at Betfred
Accumulator tip 3 – Internazionale vs Salernitana (Serie A)
Back Inter Milan to win @ 1/7 at Betfred
Accumulator tip 4 – Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla (La Liga)
Back Sevilla to win @ EVS at Betfred
Though neither of these teams has been playing with much consistency of late, we’re backing Sevilla to grab all three points at the Estadio de Mendizorroza later this evening.
This prediction is based entirely on the most recent nine meetings between the two sides, in which Sevilla have won six times; there have been three draws, and Alaves have won not once.
Accumulator tip 5 – FC Lorient vs Olympique Lyonnais (Ligue 1 )
Back Lyon to win @ 5/6 at Betfred
