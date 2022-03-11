Countries
football accumulator betting tips today friday march 11th

Football accumulator betting tips today, including EFL Championship, La Liga, Ligue 1, Eredivisie, & Primeira Liga

Updated

13 hours ago

on

football acca tips today - joao felix

Welcome to our team’s football accumulator betting tips for Friday, March 11th, 2022, featuring matches from the EFL Championship, La Liga, & Dutch Eredivisie (among others). Take a look at our 14/1 Acca, and bet it for free at Betfred via the links. 

Friday’s set of football Acca tips provide odds of approximately 14/1, meaning that a £10.00 stake could pay out £150.55 (Odds subject to slight change).

Casting a bet on our Acca as a new customer at Betfred will also entitle you to a welcome bonus that’s worth up to £60 in free bets. To learn more about this new promotion at Betfred, read the segment below:

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today (Friday, March 11th)

Featured below is a list of each game found on our five-leg Acca at Betfred, as well as an explanation for each game’s inclusion.

Accumulator tip 1 – West Brom vs Huddersfield (EFL Championship)

Back Huddersfield to win @ 19/5 at Betfred.

West Brom have performed well at home this season and boast a record of eight wins, six draws, and just the two defeats at The Hawthorns.

But Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield have looked unstoppable in league competition in recent months, chalking up a superb record of zero defeats in their past 16 Championship games, including four wins in their last four games.

This recent run also includes big away wins against the likes of league leaders Fulham and promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest. So, we see no reason why the form shouldn’t continue away at West Brom come to Saturday.

Accumulator tip 2 – Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz (La Liga)

Back Atletico to win @ 3/10 at Betfred

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have won each of their last four games vs Cadiz and have registered exactly four goals on each occasion, winning by scorelines of 4-0, 4-2, 4-1, and most recently 4-1 away in Cadiz earlier this season.

Cadiz have made themselves difficult to beat in recent weeks and have gone four games without suffering defeat. But, with the likes of Luis Suarez, Antione Griezmann, Joao Felix, and Angel Correa operating in attack, Los Colchoneros should prove to be too much for Cadiz at the Wanda Metropolitano in front of an expectant home crowd – 4-1 to Atleti.

Accumulator tip 3 – Lille OSC vs Saint Etienne (Ligue 1)

Back Lille to win @ 8/11 at Betfred

We’ll keep this one short and sweet. Though recent form has been quite similar, when playing at home, Lille have not lost to Saint-Etienne in their last 17 encounters and have won three of the last six in the league.

Lille to win by two goals to one would be our bet, and, if you’re thinking of hitting up this match on the singles market, keep an eye on Lille’s Canadian 13-goal star Jonathan David who is due another goal.

Accumulator tip 4 – Cambuur Leeuwarden v Ajax (Dutch Eredivisie)

Back Ajax to win @ 1/7 at Betfred

Ajax have only lost once on the road all season long in the Eredivisie, a result that came a fortnight ago vs GA Eagles.

There’s little chance of that defeat shaking Erik ten Hag’s side’s confidence too much heading into tonight’s contest vs Cambur Leeuwarden, however. Ajax have won five of the last seven games they’ve played away at the Cambuur Stadion compared to Leeuwarden’s two wins.

Ajax have also won four of the last five games played on the road against Leeuwarden and the goal difference is 15-9 in favour of the defending Dutch champions.

Accumulator tip 5 – Benfica vs Vizela (Primeira Liga)

Back Benfica to win @ 2/9 at Betfred

Third-placed Benfica take on 16th-placed Vizela on Saturday, and we’re feeling confident that Nelson Verissimo’s side will have too much for their visitors in front of their home crowd.

In recent weeks, Benfica have chalked up four wins and two draws from six games, while Vizela have managed just one win and one draw over the same span.

Benfica have also won three successive games against tonight’s opponent, including a 1-0 away victory earlier this season and a 4-0 win a few seasons back at the Estadio do Sport.

