Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today: Back Our 25/1 Four-Fold With A Free Bet

Take a look at our Wednesday evening accumulator including some huge fixtures across Europe, with teams looking to consolidate their positions in the league as well as progress in cup competitions.

With four selections in total, our Wednesday evening accumulator has odds of roughly 25/1.

Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today

Below you will find our four selections for Wednesday’s accumulator, with fixtures from around the continent.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Chelsea to beat Arsenal @ 17/20 on Virgin Bet

Another tough fixture for Mikel Arteta’s side, who are slowly losing their grip on Champions League football. A defeat at Stamford Bridge would be a fourth Premier League defeat in a row, opening the door for neighbours Tottenham to gain a foothold on the top four position.

The Gunners have won just one away fixture at Chelsea since 2013, and with key injuries in Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey highlighting their lack of depth and experience, we are predicting another painful defeat for Arsenal.

Juventus vs Fiorentina

Under 1.5 Goals @ 23/10 on Virgin Bet

The second leg of Juventus’ Coppa Italia semi-final with Fiorentina is a crucial fixture for Max Allegri’s side, who could end the season trophy-less for the second year in a row.

The first leg was dominated by Fiorentina, who somehow failed to find the net despite having 22 shots at goal. A fortunate own goal sealed an unlikely win for the Old Lady in the dying minutes, handing them the advantage going into Wednesday evening’s game.

We are predicting another cagey affair, and with Juventus protecting a lead while also struggling for goals, we’ve gone for under 1.5 goals.

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin

RB Leipzig to Beat Union Berlin @ 5/12 on Virgin Bet

Another cup semi-final, this time in Germany where Leipzig face Union Berlin for a place in the DFB Pokal final.

Both of these sides find themselves in good form, with Berlin occupying 6th place in the league while Leipzig look in irresistible form in 3rd place. The latter have lost just once in their last 19 games, and that was against league leaders Bayern Munich.

While it certainly won’t be a walk in the park for Leipzig, they come into this fixture hot off a European quarter final win and will be brimming with confidence.

Manchester City vs Brighton

Man City to Win and Both to Score @ 2/1 on Virgin Bet

After Liverpool’s drubbing of Manchester United on Tuesday evening, Manchester City simply must win this fixture to regain pole position in the Premier League.

After another draining battle with Jurgen Klopp’s side in the FA Cup over the weekend, Pep Guardiola will be eager to bounce back from defeat with a victory here. Their opponents Brighton claimed the scalps of both North London sides in their last two fixtures, giving them the belief that they could snatch a result here.

Graham Potters side are certainly an adventurous side on the attack, but it leaves them vulnerable at times and a team with City’s quality should be able to find the spaces to unlock their defence. That’s why we’ve gone for the home side to get the victory, but both teams to get on the scoresheet at 2/1.