Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News football accumulator betting tips today 20 april 2022

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today: Back Our 25/1 Four-Fold With A Free Bet

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Accumulator

Take a look at our Wednesday evening accumulator including some huge fixtures across Europe, with teams looking to consolidate their positions in the league as well as progress in cup competitions.

With four selections in total, our Wednesday evening accumulator has odds of roughly 25/1, meaning a £10 stake would return around £260 (Odds subject to change).

If you are yet to register with Virgin Bet, new customers can also take advantage of their welcoming bonus, as well as existing price boosts and specials on selected markets.

Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

If you are yet to register an account with Virgin Bet, they have a superb welcoming offer – simply place a £10 qualifying bet and you’ll then receive £20 in free bets.

Signing up to this betting site is as easy as 1, 2, 3 – just follow the step-by-step guide below.

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today

Below you will find our four selections for Wednesday’s accumulator, with fixtures from around the continent.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Chelsea to beat Arsenal @ 17/20 on Virgin Bet

Another tough fixture for Mikel Arteta’s side, who are slowly losing their grip on Champions League football. A defeat at Stamford Bridge would be a fourth Premier League defeat in a row, opening the door for neighbours Tottenham to gain a foothold on the top four position.

The Gunners have won just one away fixture at Chelsea since 2013, and with key injuries in Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey highlighting their lack of depth and experience, we are predicting another painful defeat for Arsenal.

Juventus vs Fiorentina

Under 1.5 Goals @ 23/10 on Virgin Bet

The second leg of Juventus’ Coppa Italia semi-final with Fiorentina is a crucial fixture for Max Allegri’s side, who could end the season trophy-less for the second year in a row.

The first leg was dominated by Fiorentina, who somehow failed to find the net despite having 22 shots at goal. A fortunate own goal sealed an unlikely win for the Old Lady in the dying minutes, handing them the advantage going into Wednesday evening’s game.

We are predicting another cagey affair, and with Juventus protecting a lead while also struggling for goals, we’ve gone for under 1.5 goals.

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin

RB Leipzig to Beat Union Berlin @ 5/12 on Virgin Bet

Another cup semi-final, this time in Germany where Leipzig face Union Berlin for a place in the DFB Pokal final.

Both of these sides find themselves in good form, with Berlin occupying 6th place in the league while Leipzig look in irresistible form in 3rd place. The latter have lost just once in their last 19 games, and that was against league leaders Bayern Munich.

While it certainly won’t be a walk in the park for Leipzig, they come into this fixture hot off a European quarter final win and will be brimming with confidence.

Manchester City vs Brighton

Man City to Win and Both to Score @ 2/1 on Virgin Bet

After Liverpool’s drubbing of Manchester United on Tuesday evening, Manchester City simply must win this fixture to regain pole position in the Premier League.

After another draining battle with Jurgen Klopp’s side in the FA Cup over the weekend, Pep Guardiola will be eager to bounce back from defeat with a victory here. Their opponents Brighton claimed the scalps of both North London sides in their last two fixtures, giving them the belief that they could snatch a result here.

Graham Potters side are certainly an adventurous side on the attack, but it leaves them vulnerable at times and a team with City’s quality should be able to find the spaces to unlock their defence. That’s why we’ve gone for the home side to get the victory, but both teams to get on the scoresheet at 2/1.

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
6 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

 

 

 

 

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens