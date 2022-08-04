Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday 4th August 2022: Back Our 5/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Thursday’s action across Europe we have picked out three fixtures for a 5/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Thursday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 5/1. A £10 stake would return around £160 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday

Linfield vs FC Zurich – FC Zurich to win @ 11/20 on Virgin Bet

FC Zurich can snap a run of six games without a win in all competitions which spans back to early July, and travel to Belfast to face Linfield in the third qualification round of the UEFA Europa League.

After brushing Welsh outfit TNS aside, Linfield fell to an 8-1 aggregate defeat in their second qualification round of the Champions League and have since been relegated to the Europa’s qualifiers.

The odds are in favour of Thursday’s visitors who sit at a price of 11/20, and are our first selection for Thursday’s accumulator.

Shamrock Rovers vs FK Shkupi – Shamrock Rovers to win @ 13/10 on Virgin Bet

Dublin side Shamrock Rovers have also entered the third qualification round of the Europa League after a 4-2 aggregate loss in the Champions League against Ludogorets, and now face FK Shkupi.

Despite winning the second leg 2-1 at the Tallaght Stadium, Shamrock couldn’t quite do enough to erase the deficit from a 3-0 away defeat in the first leg.

The Irish side are favourites to win this encounter and present good value in an accumulator, having won their last two outings including a 4-0 thrashing against Bangor Celtic in the FAI Cup.

Dundee United vs AZ Alkmaar – AZ to win @ 4/7 on Virgin Bet

Our final selection for Thursday’s accumulator is Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar to beat Dundee United in the first leg of the pair’s Europa League qualifying tie.

AZ are odds-on favourites to win the match in Scotland and are carrying momentum in their stride after a 5-0 aggregate win in the second qualification round against FK Tuzla City.

Dundee have been drafted straight into this round and have not played any previous ties in Europe so far this season, but match fitness is not expected to be an issue after Dundee kicked-off their Scottish Premiership season last weekend.

AZ are our pick to win the match and round off Thursday’s accumulator.

Combined odds for Thursday accumulator – 5/1 on Virgin Bet