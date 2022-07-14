Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday 14th July 2022: Back Our 6/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Thursday’s footballing action across Europe we have picked out three fixtures for a 6/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Thursday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 6/1. A £10 stake would return around £65 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Virgin Bet are offering new customers the chance to get £20 worth of free bets upon signing up.

Simply place a £10 qualifying bet , and you’ll receive £20 in free bets in return.

Just follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem yours.

Click here to sign up at Virgin Bet.

Complete all required fields and place a £10 qualifying bet.

When the bet settles, you’ll receive 2 x £10 free bets.

Already claimed Virgin Bet’s bonus? Check out some more free bets from the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday

Sligo Rovers vs Bala Town – Sligo Rovers to win @ 4/9 on Virgin Bet

Sligo Rovers enter Thursday’s second leg of the Europa Conference League first qualifying round against Welsh outfit Bala Town with a slight upper hand.

In the first leg last week, Sligo ensured they’d travel back home to Ireland with the advantage thanks to goals from Aidan Keena and Max Mata after Bala opened the scoring early through Lassana Mendes.

At the short price of 4/9, Sligo Rovers are our first selection to win in Thursday’s accumulator.

Cliftonville vs Dunajska Streda – Cliftonville to win @ 23/10 on Virgin Bet

Cliftonville’s first leg in Slovakia against Dunajska Streda was far from ideal for Paddy McLaughlin’s side, but the Belfast outfit have a chance to rewrite the script at Solitude on Thursday.

Rory Hale equalised for the Reds after Rego Szantho put the hosts 1-0 up at the MOL Arena, before Nikola Krstovic sealed the victory for Adrian Gula’s well-drilled team.

With enough of an impact from the 12th man in Belfast on the night, we’re going with Cliftonville to produce a famous European night and advance to the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Larne vs St Joseph’s FC – Larne to win @ 2/5 on Virgin Bet

Larne played out a 0-0 draw against Gibraltar’s St Joseph’s FC in a dull first leg which now returns to the east coast of County Antrim for the return fixture which will determine who progresses to the next qualifying round of the Conference League.

With the likes of former Portadown striker Lee Bonis leading the line for Larne, the hosts enter the occasion as heavy favourites under the management of Tiernan Lynch and owner Kenny Bruce.

We’re tipping the hosts to grind out a huge victory at Inver Park on Thursday night and take the next step in qualifying for a major European tournament.

Combined odds for Wednesday accumulator – 6/1 on Virgin Bet