football accumulator betting tips thursday 14 april 2022

Football accumulator betting tips today including Europa League & Europa Conference League

Updated

25 mins ago

on

dundee vs rangers

In today’s acca, we’ve picked three matches from across the Europa League and Europa Conference League. If you like the look of our acca, you should head over to Virgin Bet and have a wager, as they’re offering a superb acca bonus to everyone – just place two qualifying accas in a week, and you’ll get a £10 acca free.

Have a wager on our acca tip and you’ll receive odds of approximately 20/1, meaning a £10 bet could see you winning around £210, including your initial stake (Odds subject to change).

If you place this acca at Virgin Bet, you’ll also be able to claim their fantastic welcome bonus, worth up to £60, plus you’ll find several other great promotions waiting to be claimed.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today

Today will see some interesting matches taking place in Europe, and we’ve picked three of the most finely balanced for our accumulator bet.

Accumulator tip 1 – Atalanta vs RB Leipzig (Europa League)

Back RB Leipzig to win @ 31/20 with Virgin Bet

This is one of the closer matches in the Europa League, between two sides with genuine aspirations of winning the tournament. However, Atalanta have been in poor form of late, with a lack of goals being the primary problem. Leipzig have been much stronger, and there’s a good chance they win this encounter tonight.

Accumulator tip 2 – Rangers vs Braga (Europa League)

Back the draw @ 5/2 with Virgin Bet

Rangers lost the first leg of this tie 1-0, in a match that saw them fail to register a shot on target. Having lost three or their last five matches, Rangers won’t go into this game with huge confidence – unlike Braga, who are unbeaten in their last five games. Rangers will have to push forward, but we can only see them getting a draw against the Portuguese.

Accumulator tip 3 – Slavia Prague vs Feyenoord (Europa Conference League)

Back Feyenoord to win @ 11/8 with Virgin Bet

The first leg of this tie was an eventful one, and you shouldn’t bet against the same in this match. Feyenoord were the better team for much of the opening leg, and we expect them to continue to outclass their opponents, even though they’re playing away from home. A bet on Feyenoord to win this match looks like a decent one.

Virgin Bet Accumulator 2

