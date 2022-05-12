Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday: Back Our 9/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Ahead of Thursday’s domestic fixtures, we have picked out two games from Spain and one game from England for a 9/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Tuesday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 9/1. A £10 stake would return around £100 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal – Over 4.5 cards @ 5/6 on Virgin Bet

Thursday night’s North London derby under the lights hopes to be a cracker, with just four points separating the two rivals after 35 games in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

With the two sides both so close together and with European football at stake, expect a feisty encounter that could either solidify Arsenal’s place in next season’s Champions League competition or have Spurs breathing down their necks for fourth spot.

Thursday’s referee will be Paul Tierney, who averages 3.4 yellow cards per game over his Premier League career and we’re tipping the clash to be a classic.

Villarreal to win and BTTS @ 13/5 on Virgin Bet

Rayo Vallecano welcome Europa League winners and Champions League semi-finalists to Madrid for one of the final La Liga games of each sides’ campaign, as Unai Emery’s men seek to cement their place in a European competition next season.

We’re tipping the ‘Yellow Submarine’ to overcome a string of four games in all competitions without a win, conceding eight goals over that span and scoring just four.

Vallecano are unbeaten in their last four, with two impressive wins over Espanyol and Barcelona followed by draws with Real Sociedad and Getafe. Andoni Iraola’s side sit in 12th place, proving to be too far away from a European dream but steadily clear of a relegation battle.

Villarreal can move up to a Europa League spot in sixth with a victory pending other results around the league go in their favour, as they look to finish strongly after missing out on a place in the Champions League final to Liverpool.

Benzema to score anytime @ 1/2 on Virgin Bet

Real Madrid’s talisman Karim Benzema is currently the bookies’ favourite to win the Ballon d’Or, as he could become the first Madrid player to win the award since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

The 34-year-old has bagged 26 goals in 30 La Liga appearances so far this season, including four goals and one assist in his last four games across all competitions.

Having already secured a 35th league title, Carlo Ancelotti’s men take on relegation threatened Levante who sit five points from safety and even a win on Thursday could prove to be too little too late for Alessio Lisci’s side.

We’re tipping Benzema to continue his fine form and find the back of the net on Thursday, as he has been routinely doing all season long.

Combined odds for Tuesday accumulator – 9/1 on Virgin Bet