Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News football accumulator betting tips sunday 26 june 2022

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Sunday 26th June 2022: Back Our 11/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Updated

2 days ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
image placeholder title

Ahead of Sunday’s MLS action across America, we have picked out three fixtures for an 11/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Sunday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 11/1. A £10 stake would return around £120 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Virgin Bet are offering new customers the chance to get £20 worth of free bets upon signing up.

Simply place a £10 qualifying bet , and you’ll receive £20 in free bets in return.

Just follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem yours.

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Sites Highlights Register

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

 Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

Already claimed Virgin Bet’s bonus? Check out some more free bets from the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Sunday

Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls – LAFC to win @ 17/20 on Virgin Bet

To begin Sunday’s accumulator tips, we’re going with Los Angeles FC to extend their unbeaten run to three games and extend their lead at the top of the Western Conference ahead of Real Salt Lake and Austin FC who are close behind.

LAFC, managed by Steven Cherundolo, play at the Banc of California Stadium in the ‘City of Angels’ and are blessed with talent such as Carlos Vela, Diego Palacios, and Cristian Arango.

We’ve also tipped LAFC to win 2-1 as our ‘Bet of the Day,’ at 17/2 on bet365.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs New England Revolution – NE Revolution to win @ 13/8 on Virgin Bet

We have another East vs West rivalry on Sunday with Boston’s New England Revolution travelling to Vancouver, Canada, to face the Whitecaps at BC Place.

New England are unbeaten in their last four MLS outings, with two wins and two draws on the board – picking up six points from victories against Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United, and two points from Orlando City and the Philadelphia Union.

On the other side, Vancouver have won three out of their last four domestic fixtures – with a 4-0 thumping to the Seattle Sounders marking their only loss despite success against FC Dallas, Sporting Kansas City, and Real Salt Lake.

We’re backing Bruce Arena’s side to take three points back home to Massachusetts on Sunday.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC – Philadelphia Union to win @ 31/20 on Virgin Bet

As our final selection for Sunday’s accumulator, we’re tipping the Philadelphia Union to overcome New York City FC and put an end to the Eastern Conference leaders’ hot streak.

NYFC haven’t lost a domestic encounter in nine games, accumulating seven wins and two draws throughout this impressive run. The side led by Nicholas Cushing has risen to the top of the Eastern MLS standings, and are a point clear of their New York rivals, the Red Bulls by one point and also have two games in hand.

Despite this, Philadelphia are known to have some of the best support in the country and are renowned for their sporting prowess with teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL, and Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA creating some of the most hostile atmospheres in America.

Alongside this, the Union are just one point behind Sunday’s opponents heading into the fixture. Jim Curtin’s men are unbeaten in their last eight MLS games, but seven of those have been draws and just one win away in Portland against the Timbers.

Philadelphia began the season on fire and set the pace for the rest of the league, picking up five wins and one draw from their first six. However they have cooled off since, but we’re going with the Union on Sunday to put a stop to New York’s dominance and leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Combined odds for Sunday accumulator – 11/1 on Virgin Bet

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens