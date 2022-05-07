Countries
football accumulator betting tips saturday 7 may

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday: Back Our 15/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

In anticipation for Saturday’s fixtures, we have selected three games from England, Spain and Germany for a 15/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Saturday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 15/1. A £10 stake would return around £160 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday

Burnley to Win @ 2/1 on Virgin Bet

Burnley welcome Aston Villa to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon in the hope of extending their incredible bid for survival.

Since Sean Dyche’s surprise dismissal, the Clarets have looked a side more than capable of cementing their place in the top flight for another year. Three wins on the bounce has seen them climb above the relegation zone for the first time all season.

Meanwhile, their opponents Villa have endured a turbulent few weeks having lost four successive games, but a draw at Leicester and a win last time out at home to Norwich has put Steven Gerrard’s men back on track.

Despite this, we’re predicting Burnley to make it four successive victories which will see them move further out of contention for relegation.

Freiburg vs Union Berlin – Over 2.5 Goals @ 8/11 on Virgin Bet

Over to Germany now, where two teams fighting to be in Europe next season meet in a crucial clash.

Freiburg have looked exceptional all season long, losing just seven games which sees them currently occupying the fourth spot, a point above Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Union Berlin are on the fringes of a European spot and sit in seventh place, just a point of Köln. They have massively boosted their chances of finishing in the top six having gone five games unbeaten, winning four of those in the process.

We would be very suspired to see a reserved game here given the home side have scored 10 goals in their last three games, while Berlin have scored at least once in their previous five.

Betis to Win @ 21/10 on Virgin Bet

A selection from La Liga concludes our acca, and we’re predicting Real Betis to prevail victorious against a stuttering Barcelona side.

Xavi’s rebuild seemed to spark a renaissance when the legendary midfielder returned to his former club, but since crashing out of the Europa League to Eintracht Frankfurt, the Blaugrana have hit a few stumbling blocks. They have lost twice at home to Cadiz and Rayo Vellacano in recent weeks, letting Sevilla back in for the race to second place.

Elsewhere, newly crowned Copa Del Rey champions Real Betis will be looking to continue their pursuit of Atletico Madrid who occupy the last Champions League spot. Manuel Pellegrini’s men sit just three points off Madrid, and a win here would provide a huge confidence boost going into the final three games.

Combined odds for Saturday accumulator – 15/1 on Virgin Bet

