Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday 6th August 2022: Back Our 3/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League return we have picked out three fixtures for a 3/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Saturday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 3/1. A £10 stake would return around £40 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Saturday

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest – Newcastle to win @ 4/6 on Virgin Bet

Under new Saudi ownership, Newcastle United have a squad that could potentially challenge for a strong top-half finish and kick-off their campaign at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Magpies have brought in Sven Botman from Lille who is sure to be an anchor at the back, and January signing Bruno Guimaraes seems to get better every game.

Nottingham Forest have strengthened too but this is their first top-flight appearance since 1999, and with this in mind we’re tipping a Newcastle win in front of the home crowd at St. James’ Park.

Everton vs Chelsea – Chelsea to win @ 8/13 on Virgin Bet

Chelsea are potentially enjoying the best transfer window in the history of the sport, having already completed the signings of Marc Cucurella, Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Raheem Sterling.

Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher have both returned to West London after their time out on loan, and rumoured targets Wesley Fofana, Frenkie de Jong, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Kyle Walker-Peters could still come in.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to miss the first month of the season through injury and Frank Lampard’s side have had an underwhelming transfer window so far. Marquee arrivals Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski both came from relegated side Burnley.

We’re tipping Chelsea at the odds-on price of 8/13 to beat Everton at Goodison Park.

Spurs vs Southampton – Spurs to win @ 1/3 on Virgin Bet

To round off Saturday’s accumulator, we’re selecting Spurs to beat Southampton and kick-off what is expected to be a majorly successful season for Antonio Conte’s side.

Daniel Levy is back in the good books of Tottenham supporters this summer after completing deals to sign Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, and Yves Bissouma ahead of the new campaign.

Southampton have also brought in the likes of Sekou Mara, Joe Arino, and Gavin Bazunu as Ralph Hasenhüttl enters his fifth year as Saints boss, but Tottenham’s quality should prove too much for the visitors.

Combined odds for Saturday accumulator – 2pts @ 3/1 on Virgin Bet