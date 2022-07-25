Countries
Home News football accumulator betting tips monday 25 july 2022

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday 25th July 2022: Back Our 16/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Updated

8 seconds ago

on

Newells Old Boys thrashed Atletico Tucuman

Ahead of Monday’s action across Argentina we have picked out three fixtures for a 16/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Monday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 16/1. A £10 stake would return around £170 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

San Lorenzo vs CA Talleres de Cordoba – San Lorenzo to win @ 7/4 on Virgin Bet

San Lorenzo are unbeaten in their last three domestic outings, and Ruben Dario Insua’s side are our opening pick in Monday’s accumulator to beat Talleres in Flores, Argentina.

Talleres snapped a consecutive losing streak against Barracas Central and Boca Juniors with a win against Banfield last week, but San Lorenzo should prove to be the better side and come away with victory on the night.

Banfield vs Argentinos Jrs – Banfield to win @ 17/10 on Virgin Bet

Banfield are looking to snap a winless run of two games as they host Argentinos Jrs, who have won each of their last four outings and now sit second in the league table.

Despite the overwhelming difference in form, the home advantage for Banfield as well as their strong record against quality opposition leads us to believe a win for the hosts is in place on Monday.

We’re tipping Banfield to beat Argentinos Jrs as our second selection in Monday’s accumulator.

Newell’s vs Defensa y Justicia – Newell’s to win @ 7/5 on Virgin Bet

Newell’s Old Boys can bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Rosario Central with a victory against Defensa y Justicia on Monday, who are fresh off the back of an important 2-1 win against Independiente.

In the last meeting between the pair, Newell’s came away with three points thanks to Francisco Gonzalez’s 60th minute winner in a 1-0 victory and we’re tipping a similar result this time around.

Newell’s are our final selection to complete Monday’s accumulator, which rounds off at 16/1.

If you fancy a punt on any of these exciting encounters, make sure to check out our list of the best football betting sites!

Combined odds for Monday accumulator – 16/1 on Virgin Bet

