Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday 20th June 2022: Back Our 9/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Ahead of Monday’s action across Argentina, we have picked out three fixtures for a 9/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Monday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 9/1. A £10 stake would return around £100 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

Godoy Cruz vs Defensa y Justicia – Godoy Cruz to win @ 23/20 on Virgin Bet

Our accumulator selections for Monday begin with Godoy Cruz to beat Defensa y Justicia at home in Mendoza, Argentina.

Godoy Cruz are looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Rosario Central, whilst Defensa y Justicia are still yet to record their first victory of their domestic campaign so far.

Following three consecutive draws, with one stalemate and two 1-1s, Sebastian Beccacece’s side will need to be at their best to get a result away from home on Monday.

Gimnasia La Plata vs Racing Club – Gimnasia La Plata to win @ 13/8 on Virgin Bet

Gimnasia La Plata can build on their unbeaten start to the new domestic campaign in Argentina’s top tier of football with a victory at home to Racing Club on Monday.

Nestor Gorosito’s side’s only win so far came against Patronato de Parana in a comfortable 2-0 victory thanks to strikes from Johan Carbonero and Cristian Tarragona.

Racing Club have got their season underway on the front foot after two wins against CA Huracan and Velez Sarsfield in their first three outings, but fell to defeat against Godoy Cruz.

Velez Sarsfield vs Rosario – Velez Sarsfield to win @ 3/4 on Virgin Bet

Our final selection for Monday’s accumulator is Velez Sarsfield to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Platense and Racing Club to get one over Rosario and record their first three points of the campaign.

Rosario are fresh off the back of a 1-0 win at home to Godoy Cruz, and will undoubtedly carry the momentum heading into Monday’s encounter at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Despite the recent form, we’re backing Sarsfield led by Lucas Janson and Leonardo Jara to get the job done and mark a huge victory against Rosario to get their league campaign back on track.

Combined odds for Monday accumulator – 9/1 on Virgin Bet