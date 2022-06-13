Countries
football accumulator betting tips monday 13 june 2022

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday 13th June 2022: Back Our 5/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Updated

42 mins ago

on

France

Ahead of Monday’s UEFA Nations League action, we have picked out three fixtures for a 5/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Monday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 5/1. A £10 stake would return around £65 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Already claimed Virgin Bet's bonus? Check out some more free bets from the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

Iceland vs Israel – Iceland to win @ 8/5 on Virgin Bet

Iceland are undefeated in their last three fixtures across all competitions, and they begin our selections for Monday’s accumulator as they host Israel in Reykjavik.

Arnar Vidarsson’s side are 63rd in the FIFA World Rankings, 13 places ahead of Monday’s opponents in 76th. In the last meeting between the pair at the start of this month, Shon Weissman’s late equaliser snatched a point for Israel in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Israel are also undefeated in League B, Group 2 but we fancy Iceland to come away with their first victory of the new Nations League campaign and leapfrog the visitors to go top of the standings.

Denmark vs Austria – Denmark to win @ 10/13 on Virgin Bet

Denmark will look to complete the double over Austria in Copenhagen on Monday evening, following a 2-1 win for the Danes away in Vienna last week.

Jens Stryger Larsen’s 84th minute winner sealed a huge three points for the Danes, which has seen Kasper Hjulmand’s side go top of League A, Group 1 with current World Cup holders France at rock bottom.

Denmark’s only loss of the current Nations League campaign came on Friday in a 1-0 defeat at home to Croatia, but we’re tipping the Red and Whites to bounce back and extend their lead at the top of the table with a victory.

France vs Croatia – France to win @ 4/9 on Virgin Bet

Our final selection for Monday’s accumulator comes from the Stade de France in Paris, as Croatia make the journey to go up against Didier Deschamps’ struggling side.

The World Cup holders are still yet to register three points in the new Nations League campaign, after falling to defeat against Denmark in the opening fixture and playing out consecutive draws with Croatia and Austria to leave them bottom of League A, Group 1 with just two points.

N’Golo Kante has withdrawn from the squad through a knee injury, whilst Kylian Mbappe and Lucas Hernandez are also doubts for the occasion through injury.

France are undefeated against Croatia in history, including a 4-2 victory in the 2018 World Cup final alongside a 2-1 victory in the 1998 World Cup semi-final. The pair met last week and drew 1-1, with Andrej Kramaric’s late penalty stealing a point for Zlatko Dalic’s men.

We’re tipping France to get on the board and record their first win of the campaign.

Combined odds for Monday accumulator – 7/1 on Virgin Bet

