Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News football accumulator betting tips monday 11 july 2022

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday 11th July 2022: Back Our 4/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
jj

Ahead of Monday’s footballing action we have picked out three fixtures for a 4/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Monday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 4/1. A £10 stake would return around £50 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Virgin Bet are offering new customers the chance to get £20 worth of free bets upon signing up.

Simply place a £10 qualifying bet , and you’ll receive £20 in free bets in return.

Just follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem yours.

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

 Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

Already claimed Virgin Bet’s bonus? Check out some more free bets from the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

Austria Women vs Northern Ireland Women – Austria to win @ 1/5 on Virgin Bet

Austria opened their account in this year’s Women’s European Championships with a narrow 1-0 defeat to England but will aim to bounce back against Northern Ireland at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on Monday.

Northern Ireland fell to a 4-1 defeat against Norway in their opening fixture and it seems as if the writing is on the wall for Kenny Shiels’ side who are making their first appearance at a major international tournament.

At 1/5 favourites, we feel this is a comfortable selection to begin Monday’s accumulator to back Austria against Northern Ireland.

England Women vs Norway Women – England to win @ 3/5 on Virgin Bet

England Women kicked off the 2022 Women’s Euros with a 1-0 victory over Austria at Old Trafford, as Beth Mead’s first-half strike was the only goal of the game in an unexpectedly quiet performance from the Lionesses.

England are odds-on favourites do do the job over Norway on Monday and all-but secure their qualification out of the group stage in Group A alongside Austria and Northern Ireland.

The 1-0 win over Austria was played in front of a crowd of over 68,000, marking a new record for the Women’s Euros.

Colon de Santa Fe vs Velez Sarsfield – Colon to win @ 7/4 on Virgin Bet

Colon are without a victory in their last six outings in all competitions, but we’re backing the hosts to seal a huge three points against Velez Sarsfield on Monday.

Sarsfield are without a win in their last two, however the pair sit neck-and-neck in the Liga Profesional standings at 23rd and 24th place respectively with five points each after six games played.

This is expected to be an even matchup, with a tight-knit affair in Argentina however we’re tipping the hosts to use their 12th man advantage and seal a victory in front of their home crowd.

Combined odds for Monday accumulator – 4/1 on Virgin Bet

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens