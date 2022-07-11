Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday 11th July 2022: Back Our 4/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Monday’s footballing action we have picked out three fixtures for a 4/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Monday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 4/1. A £10 stake would return around £50 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Virgin Bet are offering new customers the chance to get £20 worth of free bets upon signing up.

Simply place a £10 qualifying bet , and you’ll receive £20 in free bets in return.

Just follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem yours.

Click here to sign up at Virgin Bet.

Complete all required fields and place a £10 qualifying bet.

When the bet settles, you’ll receive 2 x £10 free bets.

Already claimed Virgin Bet’s bonus? Check out some more free bets from the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

Austria Women vs Northern Ireland Women – Austria to win @ 1/5 on Virgin Bet

Austria opened their account in this year’s Women’s European Championships with a narrow 1-0 defeat to England but will aim to bounce back against Northern Ireland at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on Monday.

Northern Ireland fell to a 4-1 defeat against Norway in their opening fixture and it seems as if the writing is on the wall for Kenny Shiels’ side who are making their first appearance at a major international tournament.

At 1/5 favourites, we feel this is a comfortable selection to begin Monday’s accumulator to back Austria against Northern Ireland.

England Women vs Norway Women – England to win @ 3/5 on Virgin Bet

England Women kicked off the 2022 Women’s Euros with a 1-0 victory over Austria at Old Trafford, as Beth Mead’s first-half strike was the only goal of the game in an unexpectedly quiet performance from the Lionesses.

England are odds-on favourites do do the job over Norway on Monday and all-but secure their qualification out of the group stage in Group A alongside Austria and Northern Ireland.

The 1-0 win over Austria was played in front of a crowd of over 68,000, marking a new record for the Women’s Euros.

Colon de Santa Fe vs Velez Sarsfield – Colon to win @ 7/4 on Virgin Bet

Colon are without a victory in their last six outings in all competitions, but we’re backing the hosts to seal a huge three points against Velez Sarsfield on Monday.

Sarsfield are without a win in their last two, however the pair sit neck-and-neck in the Liga Profesional standings at 23rd and 24th place respectively with five points each after six games played.

This is expected to be an even matchup, with a tight-knit affair in Argentina however we’re tipping the hosts to use their 12th man advantage and seal a victory in front of their home crowd.

Combined odds for Monday accumulator – 4/1 on Virgin Bet