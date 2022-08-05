Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday 5th August 2022: Back Our 7/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Friday’s action across Europe we have picked out three fixtures for a 7/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Friday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 7/1. A £10 stake would return around £85 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Virgin Bet are offering new customers the chance to get £20 worth of free bets upon signing up.

Simply place a £10 qualifying bet , and you’ll receive £20 in free bets in return.

Just follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem yours.

Click here to sign up at Virgin Bet.

Complete all required fields and place a £10 qualifying bet.

When the bet settles, you’ll receive 2 x £10 free bets.

Already claimed Virgin Bet’s bonus? Check out some more free bets from the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – Arsenal to win @ 4/5 on Virgin Bet

Arsenal are fresh off the back of a flawless pre-season campaign, with five straight victories starring new £50m signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Gunners will open their Premier League season at Selhurst Park, where they fell to a 3-0 defeat in April following goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew, and Wilfried Zaha.

On this occasion, we’re tipping three points for Mikel Arteta’s side in a season that promises a strong challenge to finish in the top four.

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town – Huddersfield to win @ 19/10 on Virgin Bet

Huddersfield Town opened their Championship campaign with a disappointing loss at home to Burnley last week, but can bounce back against Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s on Friday night.

Huddersfield came close to promotion back to the Premier League but lost in the play-off final to Nottingham Forest earlier this year, and manager Carlos Corberan resigned soon after.

Danny Schofield has since taken over the Terriers, who are our tip to win in Birmingham and pick up a first three points of the season.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich – Bayern Munich to win @ 11/20 on Virgin Bet

Bayern Munich’s new Bundesliga season begins on Friday away at Eintracht Frankfurt, following on from a 5-3 win in the Super Cup against RB Leipzig last week.

Frankurt finished 11th last season while Bayern won the league, but Oliver Glasner’s side put together a magical European run to win the Europa League after beating Rangers on penalties in the final.

With experience and quality on their side, Bayern Munich to beat Eintracht Frankfurt at 11/20 rounds off Friday’s accumulator.

Combined odds for Friday accumulator – 7/1 on Virgin Bet