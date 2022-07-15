Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday 15th July 2022: Back Our 4/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Friday’s footballing action across Europe we have picked out three fixtures for a 4/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Friday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 4/1. A £10 stake would return around £50 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Friday

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – Liverpool to win @ 1/4 on Virgin Bet

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their 4-0 defeat against North West rivals Manchester United in Bangkok as they take on Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Despite the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk all featuring in the Reds’ opening fixture, it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback in Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge as United boss.

Diogo Jota and Alisson are both doubts for the occasion through injury, but we’re tipping a first pre-season victory for Liverpool against the South London club.

Jurgen Klopp used a total of 32 players against Manchester United, and we’re expecting similar rotations in Singapore on Friday.

Torino vs Eintracht Frankfurt – Eintracht Frankfurt to win @ 10/11 on Virgin Bet

Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt have already played two pre-season games against SV Viktoria Aschaffenburg and LASK, and will face Torino on Friday before lining up against Ajax and FC-Astoria Walldorf later this month.

Friday’s encounter marks Torino’s first pre-season match so far, and Frankfurt enter the affair as slight favourites ahead of Ivan Juric’s side who finished 10th in last season’s Serie A campaign.

We’re going with Eintracht Frankfurt to pick up another pre-season victory led by the likes of Rafael Santos Borre and Daichi Kamada.

Benfica vs Nice – Benfica to win @ 1/1 on Virgin Bet

Benfica opened their pre-season account with a 2-0 victory against Championship outfit Reading at the Madejski Stadium in Berkshire, and will now face Nice on Friday before taking on Fulham, Girona, and Newcastle United by the end of the month.

Nice drew 1-1 with Cercle Brugge in their first pre-season test, with Andy Delort’s opener after ten minutes being cancelled out by Yannis Nahounou’s own-goal before the end of time.

After losing Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, Benfica will be hoping the likes of Rafa Silva and Goncalo Ramos can step up for Roger Schmidt’s men, and we’re tipping a victory for the hosts against Nice.

Combined odds for Friday accumulator – 4/1 on Virgin Bet