Football accumulator betting tips today including Championship, Ligue 1 & Serie A

Football accumulator betting tips today including Championship, Ligue 1 & Serie A

Updated

17 hours ago

on

ac milan

Check out our accumulator for today, which contains matches from England and further afield. If you like what you see, head over to Virgin Bet, as they’re offering a superb acca bonus, giving you a free acca when you make two qualifying accas during the week.

Have a wager on our acca tip and you’ll receive odds of approximately 8/1, meaning a £10 bet could see you winning around £90, including your initial stake (Odds subject to change).

If you place this acca at Virgin Bet, you’ll also be able to claim their fantastic welcome bonus, worth up to £60, plus you’ll find several other great promotions waiting to be claimed.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips Today

Check out our football accumulator today, which encompasses games from England, France and Italy.

Accumulator tip 1 – Bournemouth vs Middlesbrough (Championship)

Back Bournemouth to win @ 1/1 with Virgin Bet

Neither of these teams are looking particularly impressive at the moment, having both failed to score in their past two outings. However, Bournemouth have shown throughout the season that they’re the stronger side, and we expect them to take all three points – just don’t expect a high scoring encounter.

Accumulator tip 2 – Rennes vs Monaco (Ligue 1)

Back the draw @ 12/5 with Virgin Bet

This is a vital game for both sides, and while both have great attacking threats, this game could be somewhat cagey. These two teams seem pretty evenly matched, and are only separated by three positions in the table. Overall, we think these two will cancel each other out and that this match will finish in a draw.

Accumulator tip 3 – AC Milan vs Genoa (Serie A)

Back AC Milan to win @ 3/10 with Virgin Bet

For our final tip, we’ve gone for something a little safer. AC Milan are sitting at the top of Serie A, and while they’ve not won either of their last two games, they should have more than enough to overcome Genoa, who are in a relegation battle. However, this could be another low scoring game.

Virgin Bet Accumulator 3

