Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday: Back Our 15/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Ahead of Wednesday’s fixtures, we have picked out the Europa League final, one game from England and one from South America for a 15/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Wednesday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 15/1. A £10 stake would return around £160 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers – Daichi Kamada to score @ 3/1 on Virgin Bet

The 25-year-old is Frankfurt’s top scorer in the Europa League this season with five goals in the competition and scored a decisive goal in their semi-final first leg against West Ham United.

The Bundesliga side have a balanced squad, with goals coming from all around the lineup including the likes of Filip Kostic and Rafael Santos Borre who have three goals each so far in the campaign.

After knocking out Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham on their way to the final in Seville, the Eagles are slightly favoured by the bookies in this matchup with Rangers entering as underdogs.

Northampton Town vs Mansfield Town – Northampton to qualify @ 12/5 on Virgin Bet

The Cobblers to a 2-1 defeat in the first leg at the One Call Stadium, and will look to overcome a one goal deficit heading into the second leg at home.

Northampton missed out on automatic promotion to League One via goal difference, and will vow not to let this chance slip on Wednesday as they could face Port Vale or Swindon Town in the final at Wembley.

The two sides split the domestic fixtures in the league this season, with Jon Brady’s side picking up a 2-0 win at home before falling short in a 1-0 defeat in Mansfield in April.

We’re tipping Northampton to earn a date at Wembley and fight for a place back in League One after a year-long absence from England’s third tier.

Palmeiras vs Emelec – Palmeiras to win @ 1/5 on Virgin Bet

Brazilian juggernauts Palmeiras are undefeated in over month, and will play host to Emelec in Wednesday’s Copa Libertadores fixture in Sao Paulo.

The hosts are top of Group A with four consecutive wins in the competition while their opponents Emelec are one place behind in second, but seven points adrift of the leaders.

The last meeting between the pair took place three weeks ago when Palmeiras ran away 3-1 winners in Ecuador, thanks to strikes from Rony, Gabriel Veron and Breno Lopes.

The Copa Libertadores is the highest level of competition in South American club football, and will be a treat to watch as the two sides battle it out under an electric atmosphere.

Combined odds for Wednesday accumulator – 15/1 on Virgin Bet