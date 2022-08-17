Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday: Back Our 26/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Looking ahead to Wednesday, we have picked out three selections ready for an accumulator. With combined total odds of roughly 26/1 on bet365, new users can also benefit from their £50 welcome bonus.
Three legs make up our Wednesday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 26/1. A £10 stake would return around £260 (Odds subject to change).
Football Accumulator Tips
- Stoke City vs Middlesbrough: Draw @ 11/5 on bet365
- Reading vs Blackburn: Blackburn to Win @ 5/4 on bet365
- West Brom vs Cardiff City: West Brom to Win and BTTS @ 11/4 on bet365
Wednesday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
£50 worth of free bets can be yours ready for the action on Wednesday – see below for details:
- Click here to sign up to bet365.
- Place a bet of £10 or greater at odds of 1/5 or more.
- You’ll then receive £50 in free bets.
Already a signed up to bet365? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.
Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday
Stoke City vs Middlesbrough: Draw @ 11/5 on bet365
The first leg of our daily accumulator is from the EFL Championship between Stoke City and Middlesbrough.
Both teams haven’t started the season well. The hosts have won one game in their opening three, and the visitors are yet to win a game.
It will be a close game between the two tonight, but we’re backing a draw.
Reading vs Blackburn: Blackburn to Win @ 5/4 on bet365
Blackburn have started the season in great form, with three wins from three.
Reading on the other hand have had a poor start to the season, winning just one of their three games. Last time out they were embarrassed by Rotherham United, losing 4-0 to the newly promoted team.
Blackburn will be confident they can take another three points tonight to continue their unbeaten start.
West Brom vs Cardiff City: West Brom to Win and BTTS @ 11/4 on bet365
The final leg of our game is another game from the EFL Championship between West Brom and Cardiff City.
West Brom are without a win in their opening three games, and Steve Bruce is under pressure to get a result even this early. They’re expected to challenge for promotion this season, but their start hasn’t lived up to that.
Cardiff have started well. They are 5th with two wins from three, but will have a tough test this evening.
We’re backing BTTS, but West Brom to finally get three points.
