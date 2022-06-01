Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday: Back Our 15/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have selected three international fixtures for our Wednesday accumulator, which has a total combined odds of 15/1.

There are three legs in total, which combine with a total value of roughly 15/1 – a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would see a return of around £820!

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday

Scotland vs Ukraine: Scotland and Under 2.5 Goals @ 3/1 on bet365

Our Wednesday selections begin in Glasgow where Scotland and Ukraine meet in a crucial World Cup play-off semi-final, with the winner set to play Wales on Sunday for a place in Qatar.

We are predicting this to be a tight, nervous game where both sides will be conscious of the stakes at hand. Scotland enjoyed an impressive qualifying campaign, finishing with the highest points total amongst the second place teams across the European groups.

We think Steve Clarke is building a talented team worthy of competing at major tournaments, and given the likely vocal home support and Hampden Park, we are backing them to get the win here in a low scoring fixture.

Poland vs Wales: Poland to Win @ 3/4 on bet365

Wales begin their 2022 Nations League campaign with a tough trip to Poland, but the Dragons will likely have one eye on their World Cup play-off final on Sunday and may field a weakened side.

After impressing in their Nations League group in League B last year, they have earned promotion to the top tier but now face the likes of Belgium, the Netherlands and Wednesday’s opponents Poland in this year’s group.

Our tip goes for Poland to win however, but in a low scoring game – the Eagles have won the last four meetings between these two, with the previous two yielding just a single goal.

Italy vs Argentina: Over 2.5 Goals @ 27/20 on bet365

We round off our accumulator picks with an intriguing fixture as Euro 2020 winners Italy face Copa America victors Argentina at Wembley for a one-off meeting dubbed “2022 Finalissima.”

There have been two previous iterations of these two competition winners meeting back in 1985 and 1993, but it was discontinued until now.

After the Italians drastically missed out on World Cup qualification to North Macedonia, the team will be eager to restore some kind of faith with their fans after the highs of wining the Euro.

Meanwhile, Argentina look to have one of the best sides they have had in years, winning their first trophy since 1993 last year in the Copa America.

The previous four meetings between these two have all been won by Argentina – the latest being in 2018 where they ran out eventual 2-0 winners. We are predicting an exciting game at Wembley with over 2.5 goals.

Combined odds for Wednesday accumulator – 15/1 on bet365