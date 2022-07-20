Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday: Back Our 10/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ready for our midweek accumulator? We have been busy researching Wednesday’s fixtures and hand-picked three fixtures in preparation for an accumulator with a combined odds of around 10/1.

England Women vs Spain Women: England Over 1.5 Goals @ 11/10 on bet365

Getting things underway we have England’s quarter-final clash with Spain in the Women’s Euro this evening.

Both of these sides have legitimate claims to go on and win the tournament, but given the unbelievable home support for the hosts so far, we are expecting England to edge this one.

Spain are seemingly struggling to unlock their free-scoring habits without Ballon D’or winner Alexia Putellas, and England have looked incredibly dangerous going forward thus far scoring 14 goals in three games.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce: Draw @ 2/1 on bet365

Next we take a trip to Lodz, Poland with Dynamo Kyiv having been displaced by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

While their preparations have been far from favourable, Kyiv will be raring to go in this Champions League second round qualifier, although they will face a Fenerbahce side notoriously hard to break down.

The Ukrainians won a historic treble last season before Russia invaded the capital, while the away side finished eight points off champions Trabzonspor.

While Dynamo have lacked proper competitive football compared to their opponents, we are expecting a tense first leg here and have predicted a share of the spoils.

Kawasaki Frontale vs PSG: PSG to Win and BTTS: NO @ 5/6 on bet365

Last on our list we PSG’s second pre-season fixture and their first of three fixtures on their tour of Japan.

They face Kawasaki Frontale who sit in third in the J1 League, but we are expecting a win for the Parisians.

While pre-season is never predictable, they should have too much quality for their opponents.

Combined Odds for Wednesday Accumulator – 10.55/1 on bet365