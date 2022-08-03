Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday 3rd August: Back Our 6/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

It’s the halfway point of the week and with the weekend looming, why not make a profit with us this evening with our 6/1 accumulator.
With a total odds of just under 6/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s offer would return around £345!
Football Accumulator Tips
- Bodo Glimt vs Zalgiris Vilnius: Over 2.5 Goals @ 8/13 on bet365
- Qarabag vs Ferencvarosi: Both to Score @ 10/11 on bet365
- Maccabi Haifa vs Apollon Limassol: Maccabi Both Halves @ 5/4 with bet365
- Combined Odds for Wednesday Accumulator – 6.93/1 on bet365
Wednesday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
Bodo Glimt vs Zalgiris Vilnius: Over 2.5 Goals @ 8/13 on bet365
Kicking things off in Norway, we have the first of three selections from the Champions League qualifying rounds.
Two of the last three meetings between these sides have seen over 2.5 goals, having faced each other twice last year in the Europa Conference League as well as the year before in the Europa League.
Now all the way up into Europe’s elite club competition, we are excepting goals here given the home side steamrolled their opponents in the previous round, scoring eight times.
Qarabag vs Ferencvarosi: Both to Score @ 10/11 on bet365
Next on our accumulator we have Azerbaijan champions Qarabag against Ferencvarosi of Hungary.
This should be a fascinating encounter between two sides who find themselves in fruitful form in front of goal.
Both have seen off two teams a piece to get to the third round of qualifying, with both teams finding the net in three out of four of their combined fixtures.
Maccabi Haifa vs Apollon Limassol: Maccabi Both Halves @ 5/4 with bet365
Rounding off our picks, we are expecting Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa to storm into a first leg lead as they welcome Cypriot side Apollon Limassol.
Maccabi surprised everyone in the previous round having breezed past European mainstays Olympiakos, winning by five goals to one across two legs.
Of their last five competitive games they’ve won two and drawn three, while on home soil, they’ve won two and drawn two (losing one on pens). Apollon are yet to begin their season and the hosts should have cleared the cobwebs after three games in their domestic league.
Combined Odds for Wednesday Accumulator – 6.93/1 on bet365
