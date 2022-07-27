Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday 27th July: Back Our 10/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Quell those midweek blues by taking a look at our accumulator for Wednesday evening, which has odds of around 10/1.

At roughly 10/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s welcome bonus would return around £570!

Football Accumulator Tips

Wednesday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Germany Women vs France Women: Germany and BTTS @ 9/2 on bet365

Getting things underway we begin with Women’s Euro action as Germany and France battle it out for a meeting with England in the final.

Both of these sides are strongly fancied to go all the way this year, but the Germans have enjoyed a particularly strong tournament, winning all four of their fixtures so far and are the only remaining side not to concede a goal.

However, they face their toughest opponent yet in the shape of France who have scored in their last 24 consecutive games – a record that stretches over two years.

We are predicting Germany to just scrape through in an entertaining semi-final.

Olympiakos vs Maccabi Haifa: Olympiakos to Win @ 7/10 on bet365

Next we are off to Greece as domestic champions Olympiakos host Maccabi Haifa for the second leg of their Champions League qualifier.

The home side controlled nearly the entire game last week until Maccabi snatched a 92nd minute equaliser to level things up going into the second fixture.

We do expect Olympiakos to win this match however, and the Karaiskakis Stadium a notoriously toxic atmosphere for the travelling team.

Malmo vs Zalgiris Vilnius: Malmo to Win @ 2/9 on bet365

Rounding off our selections we have another Champions League qualifier as Swedish champions Malmo host Lithuanian league winners Zalgiris Vilnius.

Malmo will be aiming to overturn a one goal deficit after a frustrating loss away in Eastern Europe last week. The Swedes have regularly featured in both the Champions League and the Europa League in recent seasons, and while it remains to be seen whether they will return, they should have too much quality for their opponents this evening.

Combined Odds for Wednesday Accumulator – 10.42/1 on bet365