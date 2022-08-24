Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday 24th August: Back Our 7/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Our very own Sportslens accumulator for this evening sees picks from England and the Champions League – it comes in at just over 7/1.

At roughly 7/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s offer would return around £415!

Football Accumulator Tips

Wednesday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Barcelona vs Manchester City: Over 3.5 Goals @ 8/13 on bet365

For our first selection, we take a trip to Catalonia as Barcelona host Manchester City in a charity match.

With the season up and running for both teams, neither sets of players will be in full tilt in case of injury, but good-spirited friendly games such as these usually result in a spectacle for the fans.

We are expecting goals in this one given the attacking prowess of both teams, and in each of their respective league games last time out there were over 3.5 goals.

PSV vs Rangers: PSV to Win and BTTS @ 21/10 on bet365

Next sees us attempting to predict the second leg of PSV and Rangers’ Champions League qualifier.

The first leg was nothing short of spectacular, eventually finishing in an enthralling 2-2 draw in Scotland after Armando Obispo levelled the score for the Dutch side late on.

Although Rangers were, for the majority, the more dangerous side, we are expecting PSV to find a way past them in the return leg given they have the home advantage.

Rangers’ last five games have seen 17 goals, while PSV’s last four have seen 21 – expect goals in this one.

Tranmere vs Newcastle: Newcastle Both Halves @ 4/6 with bet365

Lastly, we round off our accumulator with a second round Carabao Cup tie, where League Two Tranmere host a Newcastle side brimming with confidence.

While you simply can not rule out anything when it comes to cup fixtures, it would be a huge shock to see the home side, who have won just one of their opening five games in League Two, go toe-to-toe with Newcastle who more than matched Manchester City last time out.

Combined Odds for Wednesday Accumulator – 7.34/1 on bet365