Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday 10th August 2022: Back Our 4/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Ahead of Wednesday’s action across Europe we have picked out three fixtures for a 4/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Wednesday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 4/1. A £10 stake would return around £50 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Wednesday

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt – Real Madrid to win @ 2/5 on Virgin Bet

The UEFA Super Cup takes place in Helsinki, Finland on Wednesday evening as Champions League winners Real Madrid and Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt go head-to-head to determine Europe’s top dog.

Madrid are the obvious favourites for the tie after beating Liverpool 1-0 in Paris over two months ago, whilst Frankfurt overcame Scottish outfit Rangers on penalties.

Los Blancos can tie Barcelona and AC Milan with a record five Super Cup titles with a win tonight, and Carlo Ancelotti’s side are our pick to lift the trophy in Finland.

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley – Middlesbrough to win @ 4/7 on Virgin Bet

Championship side Middlesbrough host League One outfit Barnsley in the Carabao Cup first round as Chris Wilder’s side look to get off the mark with their first victory of the season.

Boro drew their opening day encounter with West Brom and lost 3-2 away at QPR at the weekend, and the North Yorkshire side could certainly do with a win and the added confidence.

As odds-on favourites, Middlesbrough are our pick to win their first round cup tie against Barnsley at the Riverside Stadium.

Port Vale vs Rotherham – Rotherham to win @ 7/5 on Virgin Bet

Port Vale and Rotherham were both promoted sides last season, as Vale made the leap from League Two to League One and the Millers joined the Championship once again.

Chiedozie Ogbene’s early strike earned a point for Rotherham against Swansea on the opening day and Paul Warne’s side have extra rest on their side after Saturday’s trip to Coventry City was postponed.

Following a 2-1 victory against Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town to open their League One campaign, Port Vale lost 4-0 to Exeter City at the weekend as Jevani Brown put on a show at St James’ Park.

Our tip is visiting side Rotherham to come away with the spoils and advance to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

Combined odds for Wednesday accumulator – 4/1 on Virgin Bet