Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday: Back Our 30/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We have picked out three Nations League fixtures for our Tuesday accumulator, which has a total odds of 30/1 on bet365.

Our accumulator has an eye-watering odds of roughly 30/1, and a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome offer would return around £1540!

Football Accumulator Tips

Tuesday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

England vs Hungary: Both to Score @ 6/4 on bet365

It is a must-win game for England on Tuesday, who are without a win so far in the Nations League.

Their opponents Hungary, with whom they suffered defeat on the opening match day, have given a fantastic account of themselves thus far, also drawing with Germany and narrowly losing out to Italy.

They have scored in every game so far, and while England have scored just once through a contentious penalty decision, Gareth Southgate’s side will have to push for the win against a stubborn Hungary side.

Germany vs Italy: Draw @ 14/5 on bet365

Moving on to the other fixture in League A Group 3, we have Germany and Italy going head-to-head in an intriguing tie.

Germany are unbeaten in 12 games since manager Hansi Flick took over following their Euro exit, and have been imperious on home soil.

Despite this, they have drawn each of their three games so far with a 1-1 scoreline, and while they are certainly a difficult opponent to beat, they seem to be lacking a potent goalscorer.

Italy, although much changed since their Euro triumph last summer, are also unbeaten and they top the group by a single point. We don’t think there is much separating the two sides in terms of current form and quality on paper, which is why we’re opting for another frustrating draw for Germany.

Netherlands vs Wales: Netherlands and BTTS @ 9/4 on bet365

Since the arrival of returning manager Louis Van Gaal, the Netherlands look a side to be feared ahead of the World Cup at the end of the year, and remain the only unbeaten side in Group 4.

They mounted a spectacular five minute comeback against Poland to draw level at 2-2 last time out, but they will be disappointed not to walk away with all three points given their recent form.

They face a Wales side with whom they played out a fascinating encounter on match day two. Wut Weghorst cancelled out Rhys Norrington-Davies earlier injury time equaliser with a last-gasp winner of his own to hand the Dutch a narrow 2-1 victory.

We are predicting both to get on the scoresheet again but the Netherlands to continue their dominance over the group with another win.

Combined Odds for Tuesday accumulator – 30/1 on bet365