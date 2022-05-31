Countries
Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday: Back Our 44/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet 31 may

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday: Back Our 44/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Updated

3 hours ago

on

r football peru binacional hero players 2020 medium

Read on to find out which games we have selected for our Tuesday accumulator, which has a total combined odds of 44/1!

There are three legs in total, which add up to a total value of 44/1 – a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would yield a breathtaking returns of £2,250!

Football Accumulator Tips

Tuesday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

£50 worth of free bets are up for grabs ahead of Tuesday’s accumulator – see below for details:

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday

UTC Cajamarca vs Deportivo Binacional: Draw @ 11/4 on bet365

We begin our selections for Tuesday with a trip to Peru.

Cajamarca, despite being eight places behind their opponents this week Binacional, are slightly favoured in the markets given their home form where they have only lost once in four games, with the defeat coming against the league leaders.

Both sides have identical records as of late, with three losses and two wins in their last five games – we are predicting a draw for this one given neither side can grab a hold of any sort of consistency.

Albirex Niigata Singapore vs Young Lions – Albirex to Win to Nil @ 7/5 on bet365

Off to Singapore’s top flight now, where second-placed Albirex Niigata host bottom of the league Young Lions.

The reverse of this fixture saw a 5-0 thrashing of Young Lions on their own turf – this was just one of their six defeats after seven games so far which leaves them rock bottom.

Albirex will be looking to make it four wins on the bounce with victory here, and we are predicting them to do just that give the last meeting between these two, as well as the fact they have scored 12 goals in their previous three.

CR Belouizdad vs US Biskra – Belouizdad and BTTS @ 4/1 on bet365

Our accumulator concludes with a trip to Algeria, where league leaders Belouizdad welcome US Biskra.

The reverse of this fixture saw a narrow 1-0 win for Belouizdad, which has helped on their way to a commanding four point lead at the top of the Algerian Division 1. They have the best goalscoring record in the league as well as the second best defensive record.

Biskra, although way back in ninth, are a tough outfit to beat and are unbeaten in seven games. While we still back the league leaders to get the win, we think this may be a close game much like the reverse fixture, particularly now Biskra are in form.

Combined odds for Tuesday accumulator – 44/1 on bet365

