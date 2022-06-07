Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday: Back Our 12/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Nations League action continues on Tuesday evening, and we have picked out three fixtures which together make an accumulator with odds of 12/1 on bet365.

Our three picks amount to roughly 12/1, and a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would see a return of around £670!

Football Accumulator Tips

Tuesday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

With so much international action happening across the globe, making use of bet365’s unrivalled £50 welcome offer is a no-brainer.

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/5 or greater. You’ll then receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a signed up to bet365? Check out our comprehensive list of the best betting sites.

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday

Italy vs Hungary: Both to Score @ 11/10 on bet365

Our first pick sees us predicting an intriguing match up between Italy and Hungary.

The Italians fielded a new-look side against Germany in their opener and managed to scrape through with a draw. However, they have won just one of their last five fixtures, drawing two and losing two, and having missed out on World Cup qualification, the Italian fanbase are dumbfounded at their sudden downfall.

Hungary on the other hand look a side that seems to be growing every match – they have won four of their last five games, and have only failed to score in one of their last six games.

Germany vs England: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1 on bet365

Manager Hansi Flick will be scratching his head as to how his side failed to snatch all three points in their opener with Italy, but Germany’s recent form indicates a change of fortune since Bayern Munich’s treble winning man took over.

They are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, winning eight and drawing two. Their home form is particularly strong, winning five and drawing two in their previous seven while scoring a total of 29 goals and conceding five in the process.

England meanwhile will be eager to make amends for the lacklustre defeat to Hungary in their opener – they too have been in great form since last year’s Euro final loss to Italy and have scored in 15 consecutive games since being held to a goalless draw by Scotland in the group stage.

Bosnia vs Romania: Under 1.5 Goals @ 11/5 on bet365

Our final selection sees Bosnia and Romania go head-to-head, and we are predicting a low scoring fixture here.

Bosnia have failed to score more than once in six consecutive games, a record that stretches back to October 2021, while Romania have scored just six goals in their last seven goals.

It would seem both of these sides struggle to find the goalscoring touch, we think this will culminate in a low-impact, low-scoring game.

Combined Odds for Tuesday Accumulator – 12.44/1 on bet365