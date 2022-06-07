Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday: Back Our 12/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Nations League action continues on Tuesday evening, and we have picked out three fixtures which together make an accumulator with odds of 12/1 on bet365.
Our three picks amount to roughly 12/1, and a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would see a return of around £670!
Football Accumulator Tips
- Italy vs Hungary: Both to Score @ 11/10 on bet365
- Germany vs England: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1 on bet365
- Bosnia vs Romania: Under 1.5 Goals @ 11/5 on bet365
- Combined odds for Tuesday accumulator – 12.44/1 on bet365
Tuesday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
With so much international action happening across the globe, making use of bet365’s unrivalled £50 welcome offer is a no-brainer.
- Click here to sign up to bet365.
- Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/5 or greater.
- You’ll then receive £50 in free bets.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Already a signed up to bet365? Check out our comprehensive list of the best betting sites.
Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday
Italy vs Hungary: Both to Score @ 11/10 on bet365
Our first pick sees us predicting an intriguing match up between Italy and Hungary.
The Italians fielded a new-look side against Germany in their opener and managed to scrape through with a draw. However, they have won just one of their last five fixtures, drawing two and losing two, and having missed out on World Cup qualification, the Italian fanbase are dumbfounded at their sudden downfall.
Hungary on the other hand look a side that seems to be growing every match – they have won four of their last five games, and have only failed to score in one of their last six games.
Germany vs England: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1 on bet365
Manager Hansi Flick will be scratching his head as to how his side failed to snatch all three points in their opener with Italy, but Germany’s recent form indicates a change of fortune since Bayern Munich’s treble winning man took over.
They are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, winning eight and drawing two. Their home form is particularly strong, winning five and drawing two in their previous seven while scoring a total of 29 goals and conceding five in the process.
England meanwhile will be eager to make amends for the lacklustre defeat to Hungary in their opener – they too have been in great form since last year’s Euro final loss to Italy and have scored in 15 consecutive games since being held to a goalless draw by Scotland in the group stage.
Bosnia vs Romania: Under 1.5 Goals @ 11/5 on bet365
Our final selection sees Bosnia and Romania go head-to-head, and we are predicting a low scoring fixture here.
Bosnia have failed to score more than once in six consecutive games, a record that stretches back to October 2021, while Romania have scored just six goals in their last seven goals.
It would seem both of these sides struggle to find the goalscoring touch, we think this will culminate in a low-impact, low-scoring game.
Combined Odds for Tuesday Accumulator – 12.44/1 on bet365
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Free Bet Up to £25
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus