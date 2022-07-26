Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday: Back Our 11/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ready for our Tuesday accumulator? We have hand-picked three fixtures in preparation with a combined odds of around 11/1.

England Women vs Sweden Women: England to Win to Nil @ 7/4 on bet365

Few teams have looked as irresistible so far at the Women’s Euro as hosts England.

They have won all four of their fixtures, scoring 16 goals altogether while conceding just once in their previous fixture with Spain. This means the Three Lions have kept 12 clean sheets in their last 14.

While that quarter-final was certainly not plain sailing, we can not see Sweden finding a way past a determined Lionesses side who look intent on going all the way.

Shkupi Skopje vs Dinamo Zagreb: BTTS @ 1/1 on bet365

Next we take a trip to North Macedonia as Shkupi host Dinamo Zagreb in the second round of qualifying for the Champions League.

While Zagreb were highly-fancied to prevail when this tie was drawn, the first leg last week was nothing short of a classic, ending two goals a piece.

The Macedonians clinched a dramatic late equaliser to cancel out the Croatians thought-to-be-winner just minutes before.

We are predicting another entertaining fixture with the stakes even higher in this leg.

Shamrock Rovers vs Ludogorets Razgrad: Ludogorets to Win @ 6/5 on bet365

Lastly, we have another European qualifier as Irish champions Shamrock will be vying to overturn a crushing first leg defeat.

Ludogorets cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg last week, and the Bulgarians rarely looked troubled.

The domestic champions have established themselves as a force to reckoned in recent years and have featured on the European stage on several occasions – we are predicting another win here.

Combined Odds for Tuesday Accumulator – 11.1/1 on bet365