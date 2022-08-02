Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday 2nd August: Back Our 9/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Quell those Tuesday blues by taking a look at our accumulator selections, with picks from two Champions League qualifiers as well as a trip to Brazil.

With a total odds of roughly 9/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s new customer bonus would return around £515!

Football Accumulator Tips

Tuesday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Monaco vs PSV: Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/6 on bet365

Kicking things off for Tuesday we have the third round of qualifying in the Champions League as Monaco and PSV go head-to-head in the South of France.

While it is hard to separate these two sides given their solid performances last season, we are expecting goals.

Four of Monaco’s last six games have yielded over 2.5 goals, while PSV last nine consecutive fixtures have achieved the same feat.

Benfica vs Midtjylland: Benfica to Win to Nil @ 10/11 on bet365

Next we have another Champions League qualifier as Portugal’s runners-up last season host the Danish runners-up.

Benfica have looked imperious in pre-season, scoring 17 goals across five games, and casting our minds back to last season they managed to get to the last eight of this competition.

They should have too much quality for Midtjylland who failed to qualify for last year’s tournament.

Corinthians vs Flamengo: Corinthians to Win @ 9/4 on bet365

Rounding off our selections, we are taking a trip to Brazil as two of Serie A’s title challengers go toe-to-toe.

The away side themselves slipping back to fifth place in recent weeks, but four consecutive wins has close the gap on today’s opponents to just five points.

However, Corinthians are just four points off league leaders Palemeiras, and they have won four of their last five league fixtures including a 1-0 over Flamengo less than a month ago.

While it should be an incredibly even game, we are tipping the home side to edge it.

Combined Odds for Tuesday Accumulator – 9.34/1 on bet365