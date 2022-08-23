Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday 23rd August: Back Our 10/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Read on to find the Sportslens accumulator for this evening with selections from around Europe – it comes in at just under 10/1.

Football Accumulator Tips

Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv: Benfica to Win to Nil @ 1/1 on bet365

Getting things underway, we are expecting Benfica to comfortably dispatch of Dynamo Kyiv in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier.

They won the away leg 2-0, which was played in Poland amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but the Portuguese runners-up looked at ease as two first half goals were enough to see out victory.

They look a side brimming with confidence having won their opening two league games as well, so we are expecting a similar result here along with a clean sheet.

Norwich vs Bournemouth: Draw and BTTS @ 10/3 on bet365

Next we have selected a fixture from the Carabao Cup second round as Norwich host Bournemouth at Carrow Road.

The last time these sides met almost exactly a year ago to the day, the Canaries registered an emphatic 6-0 victory in the same competition.

Fast forward to now, the two sides have swapped leagues with Bournemouth having gained promotion to the Premier League, while Norwich are struggling to impose themselves back in the second division having only won two of their opening five games.

We think this could be a narrow, tight cup tie between two sides with very little separating them on paper.

Oxford vs Crystal Palace: Palace to Win @ 1/4 with bet365

Lastly, we have picked another fixture from the Carabao Cup as Crystal Palace travel to Oxford United.

The hosts had a solid season last year finishing eighth in League One, but their start to the current campaign has been far from idea; they have won just one of their opening five games and sit 19th in the table.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have raced out the blocks since an opening day defeat Arsenal, registering an impressive draw away at Anfield before sweeping aside Aston Villa by three goals to one.

Combined Odds for Tuesday Accumulator – 9.83/1 on bet365