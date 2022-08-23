Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday 23rd August: Back Our 10/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Read on to find the Sportslens accumulator for this evening with selections from around Europe – it comes in at just under 10/1.
At around 10/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s offer would return around £540!
Football Accumulator Tips
- Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv: Benfica to Win to Nil @ 1/1 on bet365
- Norwich vs Bournemouth: Draw and BTTS @ 10/3 on bet365
- Oxford vs Crystal Palace: Palace to Win @ 1/4 with bet365
- Combined Odds for Tuesday Accumulator – 9.83/1 on bet365
Tuesday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv: Benfica to Win to Nil @ 1/1 on bet365
Getting things underway, we are expecting Benfica to comfortably dispatch of Dynamo Kyiv in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier.
They won the away leg 2-0, which was played in Poland amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but the Portuguese runners-up looked at ease as two first half goals were enough to see out victory.
They look a side brimming with confidence having won their opening two league games as well, so we are expecting a similar result here along with a clean sheet.
Norwich vs Bournemouth: Draw and BTTS @ 10/3 on bet365
Next we have selected a fixture from the Carabao Cup second round as Norwich host Bournemouth at Carrow Road.
The last time these sides met almost exactly a year ago to the day, the Canaries registered an emphatic 6-0 victory in the same competition.
Fast forward to now, the two sides have swapped leagues with Bournemouth having gained promotion to the Premier League, while Norwich are struggling to impose themselves back in the second division having only won two of their opening five games.
We think this could be a narrow, tight cup tie between two sides with very little separating them on paper.
Oxford vs Crystal Palace: Palace to Win @ 1/4 with bet365
Lastly, we have picked another fixture from the Carabao Cup as Crystal Palace travel to Oxford United.
The hosts had a solid season last year finishing eighth in League One, but their start to the current campaign has been far from idea; they have won just one of their opening five games and sit 19th in the table.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have raced out the blocks since an opening day defeat Arsenal, registering an impressive draw away at Anfield before sweeping aside Aston Villa by three goals to one.
Combined Odds for Tuesday Accumulator – 9.83/1 on bet365
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Free Bet Up to £25
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus