Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Tuesday 16th August: Back Our 11/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Read on to find the Sportslens accumulator for Tuesday, which comes in at just over 11/1.

At around 11/1, a £50 stake with bet365’s offer would return around £630!

Football Accumulator Tips

Tuesday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Norwich vs Huddersfield: Draw and Under 2.5 Goals @ 7/2 on bet365

Getting things underway, we are predicting a cagey affair this evening between Norwich and Huddersfield.

Both of these sides have endured difficult starts to the new campaign, particularly Norwich who, since retuning to the Championship, have failed to win any of their three games picking up just a point along the way.

Meanwhile, the Terries picked up their first win over the weekend against Stoke, but their first two games showed this season could be a period of transition after a mass exodus of players over the summer.

With both teams struggling to find their feet thus far, we are predicting a low scoring share of the spoils.

Burnley vs Hull: Burnley to Win @ 8/15 on bet365

Next we have another selection from the Championship as Burnley host Hull at Turf Moor.

Although Hull have enjoyed an unbeaten start to this campaign, we are siding with Burnley to get the win here. They were somehow beaten by promotion candidates Watford despite controlling much of the game last time out, but the Clarets should have too much quality for Hull here.

If they can start to unlock some goalscoring form, Vincent Kompany’s outfit will be aiming for an immediate return to the top flight.

Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor: Both to Score @ 5/6 with bet365

Lastly, our accumulator is rounded off with an intriguing Champions League qualifier, as the Danish champions go head-to-head with the champions of Turkey.

Both of these sides were imperious last season, winning their respective leagues by some margin, with Copenhagen finishing with the best goalscoring record in Denmark while Trabzonspor scored the second-most in Turkey.

We are tipping an entertaining fixture between two quality teams.

Combined Odds for Tuesday Accumulator – 11.65/1 on bet365