Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday: Back Our 20/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Ahead of Thursday’s domestic fixtures, we have picked out two games from England and one game from Germany for a 20/1 accumulator – better yet, customers yet to register with Virgin Bet can get a £20 free bet to use across their platform.

Three legs make up our Thursday accumulator, which has odds of roughly 20/1. A £10 stake would return around £210 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday

Aston Villa vs Burnley – Ollie Watkins to Score @ 13/8 on Virgin Bet

Ollie Watkins has three goals in his last four Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, and will look to add to his tally of 11 goals when the Clarets welcome Burnley to Villa Park on Thursday night.

Almost two weeks ago, Villa and Burnley met at Turf Moor when Steven Gerrard’s side ran away 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Danny Ings, Emiliano Buendia and Watkins.

Watkins certainly isn’t shy to have a pop at goal either, averaging 2.2 shots per game – 0.9 of which are on target. After scoring 14 goals last season in the league with a frequency of 238 minutes per goal, the 26-year-old’s frequency has risen to 253 minutes as a symbol of Aston Villa’s season-long struggles.

Relegation threatened side Burnley are the perfect opponents for the former Brentford striker to drive at, and we’re backing Watkins to find the net again.

Everton vs Crystal Palace – Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Score and Everton to Win @ 5/2 on Virgin Bet

Thursday night’s showdown at Goodison Park between Everton and Crystal Palace is the hosts’ biggest game of their season to date, and arguably one of the biggest in the clubs history as they are faced with the prospect of relegation to the Championship for the first time since 1954.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his fourth goal of the season in the Toffees’ 3-2 loss against Brentford last weekend, his first league goal since August 2021. The 25-year-old will be hoping for some momentum in his stride against a well-coached Palace side by Patrick Vieira.

Crystal Palace have one of the sturdiest defences in the league this season, conceding just 43 goals and making their way to 13th in the table. Calvert-Lewin and his partner in crime Richarlison will both need to bring their A-game to save their team from disaster.

Hertha Berlin vs Hamburg – Hertha Berlin to Win @ 13/10 on Virgin Bet

Hertha Berlin welcome Hamburg SV to the Olympiastadion in Germany’s capital city in the first leg of the 2021/22 Bundesliga relegation play-off.

Hamburg finished in third place in Germany’s second division, Bundesliga 2, and have earned the chance at promotion back to the top tier. Hertha finished 16th in the Bundesliga on goal difference and escaped automatic relegation by five points.

The pair haven’t met domestically since the 2017/18 season, when Berlin won both encounters 2-1 as they finished 10th in the league that season and Hamburg were relegated.

Despite a disappointing season, the hosts have more than enough talent to grind out an aggregate win over the two legs with the likes of Stevan Jovetic and Marco Richter providing an attacking spark.

Our accumulator for Thursday is finished off with this selection of Hertha Berlin to win, who are heavy favourites heading into the decisive clash.

Combined odds for Thursday accumulator – 20/1 on Virgin Bet