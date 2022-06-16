Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday: Back Our 8/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ready for Thursday’s footballing action, we have selected three games for what we think looks to be a winning accumulator with odds of 8/1.

The three fixtures combine to make a total of roughly 8/1, and a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome offer would return around £470!

Football Accumulator Tips

Thursday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Botofago vs Sao Paulo: Sao Paulo to Win @ 31/20 on bet365

Kicking off things with a match in Brazil’s Serie A, third-placed Sao Paulo will be looking to make up ground with Palmeiras and Corinthians after a string of draws recently.

The away side face a struggling Botofago who are without a win in five, and as such, are battling it out in the relegation zone.

While Sao Paulo had drawn four consecutive fixtures prior to their win against America-MG last weekend, we think they should have too much quality for a Botofago side seemingly destined for a dismal season.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Goianiense: Palmeiras to Win to Nil @ 11/10 on bet365

Moving on, we have another selection from Brazil as league leaders Palmeiras look to put some distance between themselves and second-place Corinthians.

The home side have lost just one of their opening 11 fixtures, winning five of their last six while conceding zero goals in the process.

As a result, we are predicting them to continue their excellent clean sheet streak by claiming another here against Atletico Goianiense, who sit just two places above the relegation zone.

Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Boca to Win @ 3/4 on bet365

Taking a trip south now where we have selected a fixture from Argentina, where Boca Juniors will be looking to get their season back on track against Tigre.

They kicked off the second phase of the Primera Division with a home win against Arsenal Sarandi, but Cordoba SE managed to hold out despite an onslaught to inflict a 1-0 defeat last time out.

The last time Boca and Tigre met was in the first phase final, where the former ran out comfortable 3-0 victors, and we are predicting a similar feat here.

Combined Odds for Thursday accumulator – 8.37/1 on bet365