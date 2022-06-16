Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday: Back Our 8/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

Ready for Thursday’s footballing action, we have selected three games for what we think looks to be a winning accumulator with odds of 8/1.
The three fixtures combine to make a total of roughly 8/1, and a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome offer would return around £470!
Football Accumulator Tips
- Botofago vs Sao Paulo: Sao Paulo to Win @ 31/20 on bet365
- Palmeiras vs Atletico Goianiense: Palmeiras to Win to Nil @ 11/10 on bet365
- Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Boca to Win @ 3/4 on bet365
- Combined Odds for Thursday accumulator – 8.37/1 on bet365
Thursday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
Botofago vs Sao Paulo: Sao Paulo to Win @ 31/20 on bet365
Kicking off things with a match in Brazil’s Serie A, third-placed Sao Paulo will be looking to make up ground with Palmeiras and Corinthians after a string of draws recently.
The away side face a struggling Botofago who are without a win in five, and as such, are battling it out in the relegation zone.
While Sao Paulo had drawn four consecutive fixtures prior to their win against America-MG last weekend, we think they should have too much quality for a Botofago side seemingly destined for a dismal season.
Palmeiras vs Atletico Goianiense: Palmeiras to Win to Nil @ 11/10 on bet365
Moving on, we have another selection from Brazil as league leaders Palmeiras look to put some distance between themselves and second-place Corinthians.
The home side have lost just one of their opening 11 fixtures, winning five of their last six while conceding zero goals in the process.
As a result, we are predicting them to continue their excellent clean sheet streak by claiming another here against Atletico Goianiense, who sit just two places above the relegation zone.
Boca Juniors vs Tigre: Boca to Win @ 3/4 on bet365
Taking a trip south now where we have selected a fixture from Argentina, where Boca Juniors will be looking to get their season back on track against Tigre.
They kicked off the second phase of the Primera Division with a home win against Arsenal Sarandi, but Cordoba SE managed to hold out despite an onslaught to inflict a 1-0 defeat last time out.
The last time Boca and Tigre met was in the first phase final, where the former ran out comfortable 3-0 victors, and we are predicting a similar feat here.
Combined Odds for Thursday accumulator – 8.37/1 on bet365
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Free Bet Up to £25
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus