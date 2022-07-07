Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Thursday: Back Our 5/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ready for Thursday’s football action, we have reached far and wide to find three games perfect for an accumulator, with odds amounting to roughly 5/1.

Our accumulator has odds of just under 5/1, and a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would return around £290!

Football Accumulator Tips

Thursday Accumulator Free Bet – bet365 Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Norway Women vs Northern Ireland Women – Norway and Over 3.5 Goals @ 4/5 on bet365

Kicking things off, we have selected the only game from the Women’s Euro on Wednesday as Norway take on Northern Ireland.

The former should have far too much quality for the Irish, who are without a win in their last four – Norway meanwhile have won their last four.

Northern Ireland have also conceded three or more in their last three games, and we are expecting Norway to stroll to a straightforward opening match at the Euros here.

Shanghai Shenua vs Hebei: Over 2.5 Goals @ 3/5 on bet365

We’re going for a slightly different flavour here and taking a prediction from the Chinese League.

Shanghai Shenua are enjoying a decent start to the campaign and sit fourth after eight games, losing just one of those along the way. Hebei meanwhile have lost all but one of their opening eight and sit firmly in the relegation zone.

We are predicting there to be over 2.5 goals in this one – the home side have seen six of their eight league games yield over 2.5 goals so far this season.

Kristiansund BK vs Tromso: Under 2.5 Goals at @ 1/1 on bet365

We round things off with a trip to Norway’s top-flight as bottom of the league Kristiansund welcome Tromso.

The home side have been nothing short of abysmal thus far, failing to win any of their opening 10 games and picking up just a single point along the way.

Meanwhile, Tromso have incredibly drawn seven of their previous nine, with under 2.5 goals in five of those.

We are predicting a relatively low scoring game here as a result.

Combined Odds for Thursday accumulator – 4.76/1 on bet365